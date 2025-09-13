Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
Albert Gallatin 40, Northern 24
Annapolis 50, Southern 7
Archbishop Spalding 35, McDonogh 13
Atholton 34, Wilde Lake 26
Berkeley Springs 34, Clear Spring 28
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 50, Blair 12
Blake 49, Whitman 15
Boonsboro 40, Mountain Ridge 10
Bowie 57, Bladensburg 0
Caesar Rodney 37, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0
Calvert 53, La Plata 0
Catoctin 20, Clarke County 0
Central 36, Lewis 0
Chesapeake 24, Patterson 0
Churchill 28, Northwest 21
Connexions Leadership Academy 28, Green Street Academy 12
Damascus 28, Wootton 14
DeMatha 44, Roman Catholic 7
Dulaney 34, Catonsville 0
Dunbar 30, Fort Hill 0
Easton 34, Parkside 13
Edgewood 36, Aberdeen 28
Fairmont Heights 31, Douglass 0
Fallston 42, North Harford 16
Francis Scott Key 31, South Hagerstown 7
Frankfort 47, Allegany 21
Franklin 33, Parkville 6
Gaithersburg 37, Northwood 6
Glen Burnie 27, Largo 0
Glenelg 16, River Hill 7
Great Mills 35, Stone 7
Hammond 56, Guilford Park 49
Havre de Grace 20, Bohemia Manor 14
Huntingtown 28, Lackey 21
Joppatowne 37, Benjamin Franklin 0
Kennedy 19, Richard Montgomery 11
Liberty 20, Washington 0
Linganore 42, Meade 6
Loch Raven 16, Western Tech & Environmental Science 12
Marriotts Ridge 22, Century 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 56, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 0
Maury 38, Bishop McNamara 35
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 20, St. Vincent Pallotti 6
Middletown 27, Kent Island 10
Milford Mill Academy 36, Broadneck 13
Mount St. Joseph 21, Dundalk 0
North Hagerstown 33, Manchester Valley 7
North Point 28, Patuxent 7
Northeast 18, Severna Park 15
Oakdale 56, Governor Thomas Johnson 14
Oakland Mills 43, Perry Hall 8
Old Mill 24, Crofton 6
Our Lady of Good Counsel 31, Middletown 14
Overlea 22, Bel Air 15
Owings Mills 26, North County 18
Oxon Hill 49, DuVal 0
Patterson Mill 35, Rising Sun 6
Perryville 13, C. Milton Wright 9
Pikesville 13, Eastern Tech 8
Poly 54, Edmondson-Westside 0
Potomac 38, Parkdale 0
Randallstown 7, City College 0
Rockville 53, Poolesville 13
Sherwood 35, Seneca Valley 7
Snow Hill 8, Nandua 0
South River 49, Hereford 14
Sparrows Point 15, Patapsco 0
St. Charles 42, Chopticon 3
St. John's 34, St. Mary's Ryken 3
St. Mary's 12, Concordia Prep 10
Tuscarora 34, Brunswick 21
Walkersville 35, South Carroll 14
Westminster 25, Urbana 24
Wheaton 63, Springbrook 32
Wicomico 23, Decatur 14
Williamsport 47, Smithsburg 7
Winters Mill 38, Watkins Mill 0
Wise 65, Laurel 8
Woodlawn 27, Chesapeake 0
