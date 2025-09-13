High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from this week of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Towson Generals vs Dulaney Lions - Sep 6, 2025
Towson Generals vs Dulaney Lions - Sep 6, 2025 / John Bowers

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - September 12, 2025

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Albert Gallatin 40, Northern 24

Annapolis 50, Southern 7

Archbishop Spalding 35, McDonogh 13

Atholton 34, Wilde Lake 26

Berkeley Springs 34, Clear Spring 28

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 50, Blair 12

Blake 49, Whitman 15

Boonsboro 40, Mountain Ridge 10

Bowie 57, Bladensburg 0

Caesar Rodney 37, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 0

Calvert 53, La Plata 0

Catoctin 20, Clarke County 0

Central 36, Lewis 0

Chesapeake 24, Patterson 0

Churchill 28, Northwest 21

Connexions Leadership Academy 28, Green Street Academy 12

Damascus 28, Wootton 14

DeMatha 44, Roman Catholic 7

Dulaney 34, Catonsville 0

Dunbar 30, Fort Hill 0

Easton 34, Parkside 13

Edgewood 36, Aberdeen 28

Fairmont Heights 31, Douglass 0

Fallston 42, North Harford 16

Francis Scott Key 31, South Hagerstown 7

Frankfort 47, Allegany 21

Franklin 33, Parkville 6

Gaithersburg 37, Northwood 6

Glen Burnie 27, Largo 0

Glenelg 16, River Hill 7

Great Mills 35, Stone 7

Hammond 56, Guilford Park 49

Havre de Grace 20, Bohemia Manor 14

Huntingtown 28, Lackey 21

Joppatowne 37, Benjamin Franklin 0

Kennedy 19, Richard Montgomery 11

Liberty 20, Washington 0

Linganore 42, Meade 6

Loch Raven 16, Western Tech & Environmental Science 12

Marriotts Ridge 22, Century 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 56, Model Secondary School for the Deaf 0

Maury 38, Bishop McNamara 35

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 20, St. Vincent Pallotti 6

Middletown 27, Kent Island 10

Milford Mill Academy 36, Broadneck 13

Mount St. Joseph 21, Dundalk 0

North Hagerstown 33, Manchester Valley 7

North Point 28, Patuxent 7

Northeast 18, Severna Park 15

Oakdale 56, Governor Thomas Johnson 14

Oakland Mills 43, Perry Hall 8

Old Mill 24, Crofton 6

Our Lady of Good Counsel 31, Middletown 14

Overlea 22, Bel Air 15

Owings Mills 26, North County 18

Oxon Hill 49, DuVal 0

Patterson Mill 35, Rising Sun 6

Perryville 13, C. Milton Wright 9

Pikesville 13, Eastern Tech 8

Poly 54, Edmondson-Westside 0

Potomac 38, Parkdale 0

Randallstown 7, City College 0

Rockville 53, Poolesville 13

Sherwood 35, Seneca Valley 7

Snow Hill 8, Nandua 0

South River 49, Hereford 14

Sparrows Point 15, Patapsco 0

St. Charles 42, Chopticon 3

St. John's 34, St. Mary's Ryken 3

St. Mary's 12, Concordia Prep 10

Tuscarora 34, Brunswick 21

Walkersville 35, South Carroll 14

Westminster 25, Urbana 24

Wheaton 63, Springbrook 32

Wicomico 23, Decatur 14

Williamsport 47, Smithsburg 7

Winters Mill 38, Watkins Mill 0

Wise 65, Laurel 8

Woodlawn 27, Chesapeake 0

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.