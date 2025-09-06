Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 6, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across Maryland on Saturday, September 6, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Saturday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 16 St. Mary's Ryken takes on No. 17 Mount St. Joseph, and No. 21 Dunbar hosts Stone Bridge.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - September 6, 2025
Three ranked showdowns are set for this Saturday in Maryland high school football, promising a thrilling day of action.
Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule - September 6
There are 11 Baltimore metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday, highlighted by St. Mary's Ryken vs Mount St. Joseph at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule - September 6
There are 11 Washington DC metro high school football games on Saturday, highlighted by Stone Bridge vs Dunbar at 12:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
