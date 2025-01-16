2024 Maryland High School Football Award Winners
The 2024 high school football season in Maryland was one of the best in the history of the state, with the state's top teams making a major mark on the national stage. Archbishop Spalding finished No. 6 in the Final SBLive/SI national rankings, while DeMatha finished No. 24.
Maryland also now has a larger percentage of top football recruits and host of players set to make their mark on the next level. That said, we're excited to introduce you to the best of the best: High School on SI's 2024 Maryland High School Football Award Winners.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR - MALIK WASHINGTON, QB, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING, SR.
Washington was the undeniable straw to Spalding’s historic championship drink in 2024. The University of Maryland recruit passed for 2.095 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Cavaliers (12-0) became the first team in three decades to win three consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference titles on the field. Washington, 6-foot-4 and 215-pounds, went 33-3 as a starter including a 25-0 mark in MIAA A play.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - EVAN BLOUIR, QB, PATUXENT, SR.
Blouir truly did it all offensively for Patuxent this fall. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual threat senior who will attend the Naval Academy later this year, threw for 2,771 yards and 32 touchdowns and ran for another 2,322 yards and 35 scores as the Panthers won their first state championship. The Southern Maryland school ended Dunbar’s three-year reign as Class 2A/1A champs in the title game (8-6 win) on Blouir’s first quarter touchdown pass.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR - FAHEEM DELANE, DB, OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL, SR.
The last couple of years, Good Counsel’s opponents knew they had to account for Delane when on offense. The hard-hitting 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety had 97 tackles (46 solo) for the Falcons, who advanced to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division final for the second straight year. Delane will play for Ohio State University later in the year.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR - BRANDON GORHAM, DL, ARUNDEL, SR.
Gorham didn’t overcome an injury, but after spending his junior season in Hawaii (Mililani High), he decided to return to Maryland and helped Arundel to a breakthrough 2024 season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Gorham posted 30 tackles and returned three of his five fumble recoveries for touchdowns for the Wildcats (13-1) who claimed the Class 3A state championship - the Anne Arundel County (Md.) program’s first title since 1975. Gorham, who had an interception return for a score in Arundel’s state title victory over Linganore, will play for Delaware later in the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR - BILL MCGREGOR, DEMATHA CATHOLIC
In his second stint, McGregor guided the Stags back to the championship mountain top The Stags (10-1) won their first WCAC Capital Division championship since 2016, winning their final 10 games after a season-opening loss to eventual MIAA A Conference champ and nationally-ranked Archbishop Spalding.
McGregor, who stepped down from DeMatha in 2013, returned in 2019. The Stags went undefeated in WCAC play last fall, capped with a 16-7 win over Good Counsel in the Capital final, giving McGregor his 18th league title. McGregor, who won his first title with DeMatha 42 years ago, is 323-53-3 in his illustrious career.
QUARTERBACK OF THE YEAR - JOHNNY HOBGOOD, STEPHEN DECATUR, JR.
Hobgood flawlessly filled the shoes of Bryson Coleman (Vanderbilt) in the fall for Stephen Decatur, which repeated as undefeated Class 2A state champions. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder completed 137-of-211 passes for 2,206 yards and 33 touchdowns (only three interceptions) for the undefeated Seahawks. He went 3-for-3 for 61 yards, capped with a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in regulation, lifting Stephen Decatur to a 13-12 win over Huntingtown.
RUNNING BACK OF THE YEAR - IVERSON HOWARD, QUINCE ORCHARD, SR.
Howard saved his best for the postseason as Quince Orchard claimed its first Class 4A state championship since 2022. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound University of Maryland recruit rushed for 1,197 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Cougars (14-0), the top public team in Maryland. Howard scored 11 touchdowns in the 4A playoffs, including two scores in Quince Orchard’s 24-13 title-game victory over Henry A. Wise.
WIDE RECEIVER OF THE YEAR - MILES HALBERT, NORTHERN-CALVERT, SR.
Halbert, 6-foot, 190 pounds, was the receiving equivalent in Maryland high school football to NFL superstars Justin Jefferson and Jamar Chase: Unstoppable. He finished with 99 catches for 1,746 yards and 25 touchdowns, breaking the state mark for career receiving yards (4,284), previously held by current Dallas Cowboy cornerback Trevon Diggs (Avalon School).
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR - IMMANUEL IHEANACHO, GEORGETOWN PREP, JR.
Iheanacho’s selection as the top offensive player in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) showed how dominant the 6-foot-7, 340-pound left tackle was for the Little Hoyas in the fall. He didn’t allow a sack as Georgetown Prep won its sixth league title since 2016. Iheanacho, one of the Top 20 prospects in the Class of 2026, holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio State and Oregon.
ALL-PURPOSE PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - DAMARION FOWKLES, OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL, SR.
Fowkles was Good Counsel’s most explosive asset this past fall. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Missouri recruit finished with 1,247 all-purpose yards, including 761 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He added five punt return scores and a kickoff return for another touchdown.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR - DELMAR WHITE, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING, SR.
White was the lynchpin in the middle for an epic defensive effort by the three-time MIAA A champ Cavaliers in the fall. The 6-foot-1, 285-pound University of Maryland recruit had 34 tackles and eight sacks for Spalding, which didn’t allow a touchdown in league play until the championship game.
LINEBACKER OF THE YEAR - BRYCE DEAS, ST. FRANCES ACADEMY, SR.
The Auburn recruit was the leader of a defensive unit that held its own against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. Deas, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, finished with 104 tackles and six sacks for the Panthers (8-3), who held five opponents to season-low in points including national champ Mater Dei (Calif.) and Duncanville (Tex.).
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR - ALIJAH JONES, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING, SR.
Jones, 6-foot, 190 pounds, was at the fore of one of the nation’s elite secondaries. The Northwestern recruit finished with 53 tackles, two sacks and an interception return for a touchdown for the MIAA A Conference champ Cavaliers. Spalding, who finished No. 6 in the final SBLive/SI national Top 25, allowed one passing score in the 2024 campaign.
SPECIAL TEAMS PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - COOPER WELCH, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING, SR.
Welch was clutch as a kicker and punter for the state’s No. 1 squad. The Naval Academy pledge was a perfect 58-for-58 on extra-points and converted seven of nine field goal attempts. Welch averaged 41.6 yards on punts, helping the Cavaliers’ defense post eight shutouts.
JUNIOR PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - ZION ELEE, DE, ST. FRANCES ACADEMY
Elee. a transfer from Joppatowne (Md.) showed why he’s among the elite in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound five-star defensive end who’s committed to Maryland, finished with 56 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Panthers.
SOPHOMORE PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - MYLES MCAFEE, WR, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
McAfee, a transfer from St. John’s College (D.C.), emerged as Malik Washington’s favorite target in 2024. The 6-foot, 170-pounder caught 55 passes for 657 yards and 10 touchdowns for the three-time MIAA A champ Cavaliers. McAfee already has early offers from Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State.
FRESHMAN PERFORMER OF THE YEAR - JAPHYA ROUSON, RB, GEORGETOWN PREP
Rouson, a chiseled 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, netted seven touchdowns for the IAC champs Little Hoyas this past fall. His best individual performance was a 267-yard, two touchdown effort against St. Albans School (D.C.). Syracuse and Virginia Tech have already made early offers.
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year - Emerson Howard, RB, Quince Orchard
Coach of the Year - John Kelley, Quince Orchard
CLASS 4A/3A
Player of the Year - Damien Brown, RB, North Point
Coach of the Year - Bill Condo, North Point
CLASS 3A
Player of the Year - Amir Lowery, QB. Arundel
Coach of the Year - Jack Walsh, Arundel
CLASS 2A/1A
Player of the Year - Evan Blouir, QB, Patuxent
Coach of the Year - Steve Crounse, Patuxent
CLASS 2A
Player of the Year - Johnny Hobgood, QB, Stephen Decatur
Coach of the Year - DaLawn Parrish, Westlake
CLASS 1A
Player of the Year - Jabril Daniels, RB, Fort Hill
Coach of the Year - Phil Carr, Northern-Garrett
MIAA A
Player of the Year - Malik Washington, QB. Archbishop Spalding
Coach of the Year - Kyle Schmitt, Archbishop Spalding
MIAA B
Player of the Year - Tavon Anthony, DL, Archbishop Curley
Coach of the Year - Bobby Jones, Archbishop Curley