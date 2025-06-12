2025 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game Rosters Announced
The annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Baseball Game is set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
This will be the second All-Star Game without its namesake, Baltimore Orioles legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, who passed away in September of 2023 at the age of 86.
On Wednesday, 37 players were announced to represent their schools in the annual Maryland high school all-star Game, including 19 on the North roster and 18 on the South roster.
Here are the rosters for the 2025 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game:
North All-Stars
Pitchers
Brooks Mueller, John Carroll
Jason Seils, Sherwood
JP Shultz, Oakdale
Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson
Mason Walter, Damascus
Sammy Berman, Walt Whitman
Catchers
Jack McNally, Archbishop Spalding
Dallas Brooks, John Carroll
First Basemen
Charlie Buckles, Walt Whitman
Casey Carpenter, John Carroll
Infielders
Drew Jourdan, John Carroll
Will Rhine, John Carroll
Ryan Rey, Sherwood
Ty Hames, Sherwood
Outfielders
Willie DeSantis, Hereford
Cam Wilbering, Damascus
Josh Tseronis, Quince Orchard
Alternates
Owen Shaprow, Archbishop Curley
Jake Lokos, Damascus
South All-Stars
Pitchers
Gavin Metrick, Reservoir
Matthew Russell, Reservoir
Chase Hannon, Broadneck
Pitchers/First Basemen
Noah Forman, Broadneck
Dakota Patton, Northeast
Catchers
Nick Cicale, Broadneck
Anderson Dang, River Hill
Russell Stratmann, Old Mill
Infielders
David Harkins, Parkside
AJ Cozzone, Old Mill
Dawson Daniels, Washington
Brady Tingen, Old MIll
Outfielders
Jonah Obitz, Marriotts Ridge
Mike Swick, Broadneck
Will Sherwood, Saint Michaels
Kayden Webb, Easton
Alternates
Sean Carroll, Chesapeake
Dylan Grice, Severna Park