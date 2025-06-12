High School

2025 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game Rosters Announced

37 Maryland senior baseball stars will take the field at Camden Yards on July 13

Harry Lichtman

The rosters for the 2025 Brooks Robinson All-Star Game, which bares the name of the late Baltimore Orioles' legend, have been announced.
The rosters for the 2025 Brooks Robinson All-Star Game, which bares the name of the late Baltimore Orioles' legend, have been announced. / James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The annual Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Baseball Game is set to take place on Sunday, July 13, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

This will be the second All-Star Game without its namesake, Baltimore Orioles legend and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson, who passed away in September of 2023 at the age of 86.

On Wednesday, 37 players were announced to represent their schools in the annual Maryland high school all-star Game, including 19 on the North roster and 18 on the South roster.

Here are the rosters for the 2025 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game:

North All-Stars

Pitchers

Brooks Mueller, John Carroll

Jason Seils, Sherwood

JP Shultz, Oakdale

Nolan Ross, Walter Johnson

Mason Walter, Damascus

Sammy Berman, Walt Whitman

Catchers

Jack McNally, Archbishop Spalding

Dallas Brooks, John Carroll

First Basemen

Charlie Buckles, Walt Whitman

Casey Carpenter, John Carroll

Infielders

Drew Jourdan, John Carroll

Will Rhine, John Carroll

Ryan Rey, Sherwood

Ty Hames, Sherwood

Outfielders

Willie DeSantis, Hereford

Cam Wilbering, Damascus

Josh Tseronis, Quince Orchard

Alternates

Owen Shaprow, Archbishop Curley

Jake Lokos, Damascus

South All-Stars

Pitchers

Gavin Metrick, Reservoir

Matthew Russell, Reservoir

Chase Hannon, Broadneck

Pitchers/First Basemen

Noah Forman, Broadneck

Dakota Patton, Northeast

Catchers

Nick Cicale, Broadneck

Anderson Dang, River Hill

Russell Stratmann, Old Mill

Infielders

David Harkins, Parkside

AJ Cozzone, Old Mill

Dawson Daniels, Washington

Brady Tingen, Old MIll

Outfielders

Jonah Obitz, Marriotts Ridge

Mike Swick, Broadneck

Will Sherwood, Saint Michaels

Kayden Webb, Easton

Alternates

Sean Carroll, Chesapeake

Dylan Grice, Severna Park

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Maryland