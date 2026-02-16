Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week - Feb. 16, 2026
We're in the middle of February, and the high school basketball playoffs are getting closer. Once again, it's time to answer the question: Who was the Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Week?
We looked at multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for games played from Feb. 9-15.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zeynep Cakmak of St. Timothy's
We ask you to check out this week's nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 22, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are the nominees.
Khloe Ison, St. Frances Academy
Ison, a freshman and previous nominee, scored 22 points in St. Frances Academy's 53-44 victory over Pallotti.
Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, Bullis
Wilson-Manyacka, one of last week's nominees, registered 25 points and 10 rebounds (a double-double) in Bullis' 83-26 beatdown of Georgetown Day.
Alana Joy, C.H. Flowers
Joy, a senior, dropped 26 points and eight rebounds in Flowers' 68-27 blowout win over Laurel.
Mariah Jones-Bey, Pikesville
Jones-Bey, a senior, finished with 21 points in Pikesville's 66-47 win over Milford Mill Academy.
Kathryn Marquardt, Whitman
Marquardt finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and five steals in Whitman's 71-26 blowout victory over Sherwood.
Yassin Kouyate, Parkdale
Kouyate, a senior, had back-to-back 22-point performances in Parkdale's wins over High Point and DuVal.
Maleah Blake, Decatur
Blake, a sophomore, finished with 21 points in Decatur's 49-43 victory over Easton.
Eva Powell, Huntingtown
Powell, a junior, erupted with 31 points and 13 rebounds (a double-double) in Huntingtown's 63-19 blowout win over Lackey.
Claire Bono, Smithsburg
Bono finished with an impressive 23 points in Smithsburg's 83-36 beatdown of Francis Scott Key.
Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg
Mastronardi registered 21 points and five steals in the Leopards' 74-33 blowout win over Middletown.
Tobi Adebambo, Urbana
Adebambo, a senior, registered a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds in Urbana's 64-32 victory over Manchester Valley.
Autumn Welch, Bowie
Bowie, a senior, erupted with 39 points in Bowie's 96-20 blowout win over DuVal.
Reagan Harris, Westlake
Harris, a freshman, went off for 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and six steals to lead Westlake to a 74-69 victory over Guilford Park.
McKenzie Fuller, Annapolis
Fuller, a senior, registered 24 points and seven rebounds in Annapolis' 66-41 win over Broadneck.
Aniyah Sisco, La Plata
Sisco, a junior, finished with 27 points, six assists, and seven steals in La Plata's 60-28 victory over Lackey. She also recorded a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds in the Warriors' 66-54 loss to Great Mills.
Josefine Watts, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart
Watts, a junior, scored 22 points in Stone Ridge's 59-35 win over Holy Child, and 21 points in the Gators' 53-9 blowout victory over St. Stephen's & St. Agnes.
