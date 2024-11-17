5 Takeaways from Archbishop Spalding's third straight MIAA football title
TOWSON, MARYLAND - A season of dominance ended in rousing fashion for Archbishop Spalding Saturday. The Cavaliers won the 2024 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference football championship with a 31-7 decision over McDonogh School in the title game, Saturday night at Calvert Hall College.
Senior quarterback Malik Washington threw two touchdowns and ran for another for the Cavaliers, who won their third consecutive league crown. Antonio Ledbetter added a rushing touchdown for Spalding.
After allowing its first touchdown in MIAA A play, the Cavaliers (12-0 overall), ranked No. 11 in High School On SI's Top 25 National High School Football Rankings, methodically reeled off the final 31 points to complete their finest campaign.
Here’s five takeaways from Saturday’s game:
Perfect ending for Malik Washington
With less than a minute left in regulation, Washington was taken out. He went to a waiting Cavalier coach Kyle Schmitt on the sideline and the two embraced.
“Thank you,” Washington said.
It was a poetic moment. The University of Maryland commit seared his place as the most successful quarterback in the history of the MIAA A.
Washington didn’t lose as a starter in MIAA A play, going 24-0 including playoffs; 18-0 in regular season). He’s the first quarterback to win three straight MIAA A titles.
He didn’t have an overwhelming stat line Saturday, but Washington still showed why he’s one of the nation’s elite quarterback. With Spalding trailing for the first time since its season opener, Washington called his number, breaking a tackle before falling into the end zone for a 13-yard score.
With 40 seconds left before halftime, Washington completed two passes, the latter to Myles McAfee on a post pattern, giving Spalding the lead for good.
Entering the drive, Washington was just 2-for-10 for 5 yards. He went 6-for-8 for 62 yards in the second half, including a six-yard scoring throw to Cam Miller.
Washington is the third quarterback to go undefeated in MIAA A play, joining Gilman School’s Marco Simmons (10-0; 2004-2005) and Shane Cockerille (11-0 regular season, 15-0 with playoffs; 2011-12).
Washington, who went 33-4 overall as a starter, credited his Spalding support line.
“I’m so proud of my team, I couldn’t had done it by myself,” said Washington. “My team, my coaching staff, they were here for me every step of the way. Nobody in Maryland has beaten Archbishop Spalding as long as I’ve been starting.”
The MIAA, originally the Maryland Scholastic Association, was formed in 1994 with five schools - Calvert Hall, Gilman, Loyola Blakefield, Mount St. Joseph and St. Mary’s - in the A for football. There are seven teams currently, with Spalding joining the A in 2011.
The MIAA A has had a four-team postseason tournament every year except 2020 (COVID-19) since 2017. There was a four-team playoff in 2011 and 2012.
Deja vu all over again (and again) for McDonogh
McDonogh put Spalding and the huge audience at Calvert Hall’s Russo Stadium on notice early Saturday evening.
The Eagles (10-2) scored the first touchdown against Spalding’s defense since September, going 59 yards in 14 plays. Penn State commit Jeff Exinor, in the Wildcat formation, barreled across the end zone from a yard, giving McDonogh a 7-0 lead.
It was the first time Spalding trailed in a game since early in the second half of its match with DeMatha Aug. 31. It was the first touchdown scored on Spalding in 459 minutes and 35 seconds.
The momentum lasted 82 seconds. Junior Aaron Igwebe returned the ensuing kickoff 59 yards and McDonogh was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the tackle, setting Spalding at the Eagles’ 17-yard line.
Three plays later, Washington was in the end zone. In the second quarter, McDonogh advanced the ball to the Cavaliers’ 21, but Braeden Palazzo’s throw to Brandon Finney was intercepted in the end zone.
Spalding got possession with 40 seconds left before halftime. Washington connected with Myles McAfee on a post pattern, giving the Cavaliers the lead for good.
A year ago, McDonogh scored first on Spalding in the MIAA A final at Towson University.
Forty points later, the Cavaliers hoisted the Mike Whittles/MIAA A championship trophy.
Down 24-7 in the third Saturday, McDonogh had a chance to get back in contention. After reaching the Cavaliers’ 5, the Eagles turned the ball over downs.
“The guys battled. We couldn’t convert in the red zone,” said McDonogh coach Hakeem Sule. “On the other side they got Malik…you really can’t stop him.”
McDonogh last defeated Spalding in the 2021 MIAA A semifinals, handing the Cavaliers their only loss. The Eagles lost to Calvert Hall in the title game the following week at Spalding.
McDonogh has lost four MIAA A championship games since 2019.
“It’s so tough, you got to be deep. We’ve improved as a staff,” said Sule, a former McDonogh player and assistant coach who took over in 2018. “We’ll respond and be back.”
Braeden Palazzo could be the new “face” of the MIAA A
With Malik Washington’s decorated career ending Saturday evening, the stage appears set for Braeden Palazzo to be the top quarterback in the MIAA A in 2025.
A three-year starter, Palazzo, who missed three games this season because of an ankle injury, has thrown 50 touchdowns in three seasons. He completed 17-of-27 for 191 yards with an interception Saturday.
Sule said Palazzo (19-11 as a starter), a 6-foot-4 lefty who has thrown more than 5,600 yards, has offers from Charlotte and Syracuse.
“He’s coming along. He’s improved in timing, accuracy, making the right read and, most importantly, his leadership,” said Sule. “He’s going to be the face of the league…he’s only 16 years old.”
Spalding had a season for the record books
Let the debate begin. Spalding capped one of the greatest seasons in MIAA A and, arguably, Maryland history Saturday evening.
Spalding, ranked No. 1 in High School On SI's Top 25 Maryland High School Football Rankings, and the Maryland State Media Poll, outscored its opponents, 487-34. The Cavaliers opened the season with victories over 2023 Ohio Division 2 state runner-up Archbishop Hoban and perennial Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic, which will play for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division championship next weekend.
The Cavaliers were the first team not to allow a touchdown in MIAA A regular season play. A second quarter field goal by Loyola were the only points scored on Spalding before McDonogh reached the end zone in the first quarter of Saturday’s title game.
Including the postseason, Spalding outscored MIAA A foes, 384-10, and trailed for just 82 seconds in all eight league games. The Cavaliers posted eight shutouts in their 12 games.
Spalding’s run of 18 straight regular season league victories is the second-longest in MIAA A history, behind Gilman School’s 19-game stretch (2010-2014). The Cavaliers’ 24-game run, including playoffs, surpassed Gilman (23; 2010-2014).
Spalding joins Gilman (1998, 1999, 2002, 2005), Loyola (2008; 11-0), McDonogh (2014; 11-0) and St. Frances Academy (13-0; 2017) as undefeated MIAA A champions.
Schmitt said a big reason for Spalding’’s success is limiting distractions.
“We’re really big on no drama,” said Schmitt. “It’s competitive as heck everyday in practice and guys have to fight, they’re some pretty good players who didn’t play that much tonight, you eliminate all that drama…it’s very cliche but it’s very process driven.”