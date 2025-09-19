Baltimore Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 7 Loyola Blakefield traveling to take on No. 4 Archbishop Spalding hosting No. 21 Calvert Hall.
Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area on Friday, highlighted byHewlett Sports Academy vs No, 1 St. Frances at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:
Aberdeen vs North Harford
Annapolis vs Glen Burnie
Archbishop Curley vs St. Paul's
Archbishop Spalding vs Calvert Hall
Arundel vs Broadneck
Atholton vs Reservoir
Bel Air vs Elkton
Benjamin Franklin vs Douglass
Bohemia Manor vs Perryville
Boys' Latin vs St. Vincent Pallotti
C. Milton Wright vs Joppatowne
Century vs Westminster
Chesapeake vs First State Military Academy
Chesapeake vs Sparrows Point
City College vs Patterson
Colonel Richardson vs Washington
Connexions Leadership Academy vs Northeast
Crofton vs Severna Park
Damascus vs Clarksburg
Decatur vs North Caroline
Digital Harbor vs Poly
Dundalk vs Overlea
Easton vs Kent Island
Eastern Tech vs Lansdowne
Edgewood vs Harford Tech
Edmondson-Westside vs Lake Clifton
Elkton vs Bel Air
Fallston vs Patterson Mill
First State Military Academy vs Chesapeake
Forest Park vs Dunbar
Francis Scott Key vs Manchester Valley
Franklin vs Owings Mills
Gilman vs St. Mary's
Green Street Academy vs Lewis
Guilford Park vs River Hill
Hammond vs Oakland Mills
Havre de Grace vs Rising Sun
Hereford vs Kenwood
Hewlett Sports Academy vs St. Frances
Howard vs Marriotts Ridge
John Carroll vs Severn School
Kent County vs North East
Liberty vs South Carroll
Loch Raven vs Pikesville
Long Reach vs Mt. Hebron
Loyola Blakefield vs McDonogh
Manchester Valley vs Francis Scott Key
McDonogh vs Loyola Blakefield
Meade vs North County
Milford Mill Academy vs Perry Hall
Mt. Hebron vs Long Reach
North Caroline vs Decatur
North County vs Meade
North East vs Kent County
North Harford vs Aberdeen
Northeast vs Connexions Leadership Academy
Oakland Mills vs Hammond
Old Mill vs Severn Run
Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs St. John's Catholic Prep
Overlea vs Dundalk
Owings Mills vs Franklin
Patapsco vs Southern
Patterson vs City College
Patterson Mill vs Fallston
Perry Hall vs Milford Mill Academy
Pikesville vs Loch Raven
Poly vs Digital Harbor
Queen Anne's County vs Wicomico
Randallstown vs Woodlawn
Reservoir vs Atholton
Rising Sun vs Havre de Grace
River Hill vs Guilford Park
SEED vs South River
Severn Run vs Old Mill
Severn School vs John Carroll
Severna Park vs Crofton
South Carroll vs Liberty
South River vs SEED
Southern vs Patapsco
Sparrows Point vs Chesapeake
St. Frances vs Hewlett Sports Academy
St. John's Catholic Prep vs Our Lady of Mount Carmel
St. Mary's vs Gilman
St. Paul's vs Archbishop Curley
St. Vincent Pallotti vs Boys' Latin
Towson vs Western Tech & Environmental Science
Washington vs Colonel Richardson
Western Tech & Environmental Science vs Towson
Westminster vs Century
Wicomico vs Queen Anne's County
Winters Mill vs Centennial
Woodlawn vs Randallstown
View all Baltimore metro games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here