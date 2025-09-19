High School

Baltimore Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Baltimore area schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

CJ Vafiadis

Archbishop Spalding with a victory over McDonogh in the 2023 MIAA A Conference championship game.
Archbishop Spalding with a victory over McDonogh in the 2023 MIAA A Conference championship game. / John Bowers

There are 60 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend are No. 7 Loyola Blakefield traveling to take on No. 4 Archbishop Spalding hosting No. 21 Calvert Hall.

Baltimore High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 54 games scheduled across the Baltimore metro area on Friday, highlighted byHewlett Sports Academy vs No, 1 St. Frances at 7 p.m. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Baltimore metro games:

Aberdeen vs North Harford

Annapolis vs Glen Burnie

Archbishop Curley vs St. Paul's

Archbishop Spalding vs Calvert Hall

Arundel vs Broadneck

Atholton vs Reservoir

Bel Air vs Elkton

Benjamin Franklin vs Douglass

Bohemia Manor vs Perryville

Boys' Latin vs St. Vincent Pallotti

C. Milton Wright vs Joppatowne

Century vs Westminster

Chesapeake vs First State Military Academy

Chesapeake vs Sparrows Point

City College vs Patterson

Colonel Richardson vs Washington

Connexions Leadership Academy vs Northeast

Crofton vs Severna Park

Damascus vs Clarksburg

Decatur vs North Caroline

Digital Harbor vs Poly

Dundalk vs Overlea

Easton vs Kent Island

Eastern Tech vs Lansdowne

Edgewood vs Harford Tech

Edmondson-Westside vs Lake Clifton

Elkton vs Bel Air

Fallston vs Patterson Mill

First State Military Academy vs Chesapeake

Forest Park vs Dunbar

Francis Scott Key vs Manchester Valley

Franklin vs Owings Mills

Gilman vs St. Mary's

Green Street Academy vs Lewis

Guilford Park vs River Hill

Hammond vs Oakland Mills

Havre de Grace vs Rising Sun

Hereford vs Kenwood

Hewlett Sports Academy vs St. Frances

Howard vs Marriotts Ridge

John Carroll vs Severn School

Kent County vs North East

Liberty vs South Carroll

Loch Raven vs Pikesville

Long Reach vs Mt. Hebron

Loyola Blakefield vs McDonogh

Manchester Valley vs Francis Scott Key

McDonogh vs Loyola Blakefield

Meade vs North County

Milford Mill Academy vs Perry Hall

Mt. Hebron vs Long Reach

North Caroline vs Decatur

North County vs Meade

North East vs Kent County

North Harford vs Aberdeen

Northeast vs Connexions Leadership Academy

Oakland Mills vs Hammond

Old Mill vs Severn Run

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Overlea vs Dundalk

Owings Mills vs Franklin

Patapsco vs Southern

Patterson vs City College

Patterson Mill vs Fallston

Perry Hall vs Milford Mill Academy

Pikesville vs Loch Raven

Poly vs Digital Harbor

Queen Anne's County vs Wicomico

Randallstown vs Woodlawn

Reservoir vs Atholton

Rising Sun vs Havre de Grace

River Hill vs Guilford Park

SEED vs South River

Severn Run vs Old Mill

Severn School vs John Carroll

Severna Park vs Crofton

South Carroll vs Liberty

South River vs SEED

Southern vs Patapsco

Sparrows Point vs Chesapeake

St. Frances vs Hewlett Sports Academy

St. John's Catholic Prep vs Our Lady of Mount Carmel

St. Mary's vs Gilman

St. Paul's vs Archbishop Curley

St. Vincent Pallotti vs Boys' Latin

Towson vs Western Tech & Environmental Science

Washington vs Colonel Richardson

Western Tech & Environmental Science vs Towson

Westminster vs Century

Wicomico vs Queen Anne's County

Winters Mill vs Centennial

Woodlawn vs Randallstown

View all Baltimore metro games

