Baltimore Touchdown Club Set to Host Historic High School Football Doubleheader
The Baltimore Touchdown Club (BTC) is set to make history this December with a groundbreaking doubleheader featuring both the 28th Annual Senior All-Star Football Classic and the inaugural Maryland High School Girls All-Star Flag Football Game.
Both contests will be played on Sunday, December 14, at Guilford Park High School in Howard County, marking a celebration of football excellence and inclusion across Maryland.
First-Ever Girls All-Star Flag Football Game Takes Center Stage
The day will kick off at 11 a.m. with the Girls All-Star Flag Football Game, the first of its kind in Maryland. The showcase, sponsored by the Baltimore Ravens, represents a major step forward for girls’ participation in football across the state.
The Baltimore team will be led by Coach Mark Falcon of Patterson High School, while the Metro squad will be under the direction of Coach Robert Dixon from Frederick High School.
Top female athletes from across the region have been selected for their talent, teamwork, and leadership both on and off the field.
“This is a milestone moment for girls flag football in Maryland,” said BTC President Doug Duvall (Wilde Lake HS – retired). “We’re honored to work with the Baltimore Ravens to spotlight these incredible athletes and inspire the next generation.”
The Tradition Continues: 28th Annual Senior All-Star Classic
Following the girls’ game, the spotlight shifts to the boys’ 28th Annual Senior All-Star Classic, featuring top senior football players from across Maryland.
This year’s head coaches are Dave Cunningham from Francis Scott Key High School, who will lead the Metro squad, and Sean Markley from Forest Park High School, who will guide the Baltimore squad.
Both coaches bring years of experience and leadership to their teams.
“Coach Cunningham and Coach Markley exemplify the values we celebrate in this game — dedication, integrity, and a passion for football,” said Game Director Scott A. Ripley.
A Showcase of Talent, Tradition, and Community
Last year’s Senior Classic was an overtime thriller, with the Metro squad defeating the Baltimore team 28-21. The Baltimore squad currently leads the all-time series 18-15, adding extra intrigue to this year’s matchup.
Sponsored by the Baltimore Ravens, Under Armour, Riddell, and the Maryland Football Coaches Association, the Senior Classic continues to be a highlight of the high school football calendar — drawing fans, families, and college scouts from across the region.
Event Details and How to Attend
Both games will be held at Guilford Park High School in Laurel, Maryland. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate on game day (cash only). The Boys’ Senior All-Star Classic will be live-streamed for fans unable to attend in person.
Celebrating the Present, Building the Future
With the introduction of the Girls All-Star Flag Football Game and the continued success of the Senior All-Star Classic, the Baltimore Touchdown Club reinforces its commitment to growing the game for all athletes — honoring tradition while embracing the next era of high school football in Maryland.