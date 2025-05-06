Damascus vs. Walter Johnson: 2025 Montgomery County baseball championship game preview
The Montgomery County high school baseball championship game will take place Tuesday night, as Damascus will face Walter Johnson at James Hubert Blake High School in Cloverly, Maryland.
Damascus (16-2) enters on a 10-game win streak. New head coach Pat Skellchock has led the Swarmin' Hornets to one of the top records in the county, as well as the No. 1 seed in the 3A West II region.
One player who has been a highlight for Damascus this season is senior and Shepherd commit Cam Wilberding, who leads the team (and county) with six home runs. He also leads the Hornets in RBIs (21) and runs (25).
Walter Johnson (16-3) is on a win streak of its own, having won seven in a row. The Wildcats reached 15 wins for the fourth consecutive year, as head coach Steve Sutherland has built himself a baseball powerhouse.
Senior and Dickinson commit Nolan Ross has been phenomenal on the mound, leading WJ with an 0.79 ERA. Other players such as juniors Ethan Pletter and Sam Weston have really stepped up for the Wildcats in 2025.
At the end of the regular season, both schools rank in the top five in Prep Baseball Maryland's Power 25, with Damascus at No. 5 and WJ at No. 4.
The Wildcats were in the county championship game in 2023, when they beat Sherwood 6-0. This is the first Montgomery County championship game since it was implemented in 2022 to not feature the Warriors.
