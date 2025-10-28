High School

Defending Maryland state champion North Point to forfeit seven wins

The Charles County power remains eligible for the postseason and a possible third state title in four years

Sheldon Shealer

North Point will forfeit seven wins this season due to an ineligible player, but will still qualify for the postseason with a chance to defend its state title.
North Point, one of Maryland's top-ranked football programs and a favorite for a third state title in four years, will forfeit its first seven wins of the 2025 season, according to a statement released Tuesday by Principal Daniel Kaple.

Kaple said that during an investigation into alleged eligibility violations, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) found that a student had been attending and competing for North Point while “out of compliance with CCPS residency enrollment policies.”

As a result, North Point will forfeit its first seven victories from what had been an 8–0 start. The forfeits end the Eagles’ 17-game winning streak, which dated back to the 2024 season.

Despite the penalties, North Point, the defending Class 4A–3A state champion, remains eligible for postseason play, though it will enter the playoffs with a lower seed.

The Eagles went 12–2 en route to last year’s 4A–3A title and 11–3 while winning the 2022 championship. The 2023 team finished 13–1, falling only in the state final.

This marks the second major public-school football program in Maryland to face forfeitures this season following eligibility violations. Flowers, the Class 4A state title contender, recently forfeited its first four games due to an ineligible player, in also what was an 8-0 start.

