Five Quince Orchard football seniors announce commitments on National Signing Day
With National Signing Day on Wednesday, five senior football players from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland announced where they will play in college. Quince Orchard is coming off a 2024 Maryland 4A state championship, their third in four years. Signing Day has become a major yearly tradition for head coach John Kelley, who has led the Cougars to four state titles.
Angel Pelaez announced that he will be playing football at Division III Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Pelaez was a safety, outside linebacker, and wide receiver for QO, as well as a two-time state champion in 2022 and 2024.
Three-star linebacker Christopher Koffi announced his signing with Towson University, as he will remain in the state of Maryland.
Nathan Brezovec was a kicker/punter for the Cougars, and will continue his duties at DIII Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
Defensive back Trevon Baxter recently announced that he committed to playing at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
Finally, three-star offensive lineman Triston Pierre announced that he will play college ball at Central Michigan University. Pierre is a three-time state champion, as he was part of the Cougar title teams in 2021, 2022, and 2024.
These five QO seniors join fellow classmates, four-star running back Iverson Howard and three-star defensive back Aydan West in pursuing college football. Howard will be playing at the University of Maryland, while West will continue his football career at Michigan State.