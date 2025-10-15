High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The Mid-Atlantic Region saw all 10 of its ranked teams win — most by comfortable scores. The closest call came with Harrisburg holding off an upset bid by Cumberland Valley 21-16 despite throwing four interceptions. Junior RB Princeton Dent ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars in the victory.
A couple of upsets among our teams under consideration led to a couple of new teams making that list — Peters Township (PA), Howard (DE) and Quince Orchard (MD).
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (6-1) (No. 2 nationally)
Last week: Def. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.) 60-0
This week: vs. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (6-0) (No. 11 nationally)
Last week: Def. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 7-0
This week: at Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (7-0) (No. 19 nationally)
Last week: Def. Ragsdale (Jamestown, N.C.) 43-8
This week: at Page (Greensboro, N.C.)
4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) 56-14
This week: vs. White Knoll (Lexington, S.C.)
5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 21-16
This week: vs. Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.)
6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (6-1)
Last week: Def. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (Drexel Hill, Pa.) 42-0
This week: vs. Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield, Pa.)
7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (6-1)
Last week: Def. York (S.C.) 41-0
This week: at Lancaster (S.C.)
8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (5-1)
Last week: Def. Germantown Academy (Fort Washington, Pa.) 42-13
This week: vs. Haverford (Pa.) School
9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Christ School (Arden, N.C.) 71-0
This week: vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Latin
10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (5-1)
Last week: Def. Deep Creek (Chesapeake, Va.) 48-10
This week: vs. Grassfield (Chesapeake, Va.)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Howard (Wilmington, Del.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Md.)
Summerville (S.C.)