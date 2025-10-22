High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
For the second week in a row, all is quiet in the Mid-Atlantic Region, as all 10 ranked teams won, although this time, there were a couple of close calls.
No. 2 DeMatha, which is ranked No. 11 nationally, escaped with a 12-7 win over Bishop McNamara to stay on course to receive the top seed in the WCAC playoffs. First, they’ll have to get past St. John’s, which is 5-2 after losing its first WCAC game to Our Lady of Good Counsel.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Irmo shrugged off a spirited upset bid by White Knoll, with junior Maleek Miller running for two first-half touchdowns in a 14-3 win.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (7-1) (No. 2 nationally)
Last week: Def. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) 29-7
This week: vs. Aces Elite Sports Academy (Tempe, Ariz.)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (7-0) (No. 11 nationally)
Last week: Def. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) 12-7
This week: vs. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (8-0) (No. 19 nationally)
Last week: Def. Page (Jamestown, N.C.) 48-14
This week: vs. Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.)
4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. White Knoll (Lexington, S.C.) 14-3
This week: at Chapin (S.C.)
5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.) 27-0
This week: vs. Central Dauphin East (Harrisburg, Pa.)
6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Cardinal O’Hara (Springfield, Pa.) 54-17
This week: vs. Father Judge (Philadelphia)
7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Lancaster (S.C.) 48-7
This week: vs. Dreher (Columbia, S.C.)
8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (6-1)
Last week: Def. Haverford (Pa.) School 48-11
This week: vs. Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)
9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Charlotte (N.C.) Latin 41-0
This week: at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian
10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (6-1)
Last week: Def. Grassfield (Chesapeake, Va.) 68-7
This week: at Nansemond River (Suffolk, Va.)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Howard (Wilmington, Del.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Md.)