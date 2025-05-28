Largo basketball star Aleah Rodriguez commits to Saint Francis
Largo High School (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) senior girls basketball shooting guard Aleah Rodriguez announced her commitment to play college hoops at Saint Francis University on Tuesday.
This decision comes nearly three months after her senior season with the Lions ended. Back on December 27, she surpassed 1,000 career points in a contest against Gerstell Academy during the Rosedale Christian Academy Holiday Tournament in the Baltimore area.
"It felt good," Rodriguez said back in January. "We were having a pretty good game, and it was a good moment. Good energy from everyone. All my teammates were happy. My parents were able to be there."
At the time of Rodriguez's feature story with High School on SI back in January, she hadn't decided where she would go to college yet, but would make her decision in the spring. "I don't really have my mindset on anywhere yet," said Rodriguez. "But I think I'm going to stay around the DMV area."
For high school, Rodriguez actually started her hoops career at National Christian Academy in Oxon Hill, before transferring to Largo in 2023.
Rodriguez also comes from a basketball family. Her older sister Qadence Samuels is coming off a National Championship-winning season with the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, while her older brother Qwanzi currently plays professionally in Hungary.
She also has two younger siblings, Qayden and Qandace, who both play basketball at Bishop McNamara and are Top 10 in their respective classes.