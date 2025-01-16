Maryland Coach of the Year Gets a Visit From Bill Belichick
Amid rumors about his contract situation with the University of North Carolina, Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick spent Thursday traveling around the DMV recruiting.
The 6-time Super Bowl winning head coach stopped in at DeMatha Catholic High School (Maryland) and met High School On SI's Maryland Coach of the Year Bill McGregor.
Down below is the photo McGregor and Belichick took together, posted by the school's X page:
McGregor led the DeMatha (10-1) back to the state championship, when they won their first WCAC Capital Division championship since 2016.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi