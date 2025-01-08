Archbishop Stepinac's Mike O'Donnell Retiring After 37 Seasons As Head Coach: Report
After leading Archbishop Stepinac's football program for the last 37 years, legendary head coach Mike O'Donnell has decided the time has come to hang up the whistle.
According to GameDay One's Kevin Devaney Jr. via a post on X, the longtime Archbishop Stepinac head football coach is calling it a career after 238 victories and four NYCHSFL (New York Catholic High School Football League) AAA state championships.
Taking over the program, which finished with one win this past season, will be former assistant A.J. Magee, who becomes the seventh head football coach in Archbishop Stepinac's history. Magee, per the X post, had spent the last few years on the collegiate level as an assistant.
This past season had been the most difficult for O'Donnell's Crusaders as the program struggled through a 1-win campaign, with the only victory coming against Moore Catholic, 21-14. It was the first time since 2012 that a O'Connell-led Archbishop Stepinac team had been below the .500 mark.
It was just the fourth time since 2004 that the program had even been under .500 during his tenure. Facing off against many of New York top high school football programs, it was an overall tough 2024 season for O'Connell and Archbishop Stepinac.
O'Connell, who was just the sixth head coach in the 75-year existance of the football program, will remain at the school as the athletic director.
More From High School On SI
• High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
• High School On SI's Football All-Freshman Team 2024
• State Championship Winning Quarterback Transfers To St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
• Desean Jackson's Delaware State Offers Class Of 2030 Running Back
• Bill Belichick Looking To Land IMG National's Billy Miller On UNC Coaching Staff: Report
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi