State Championship Winning Quarterback Transfers To St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
It's transfer season all around the country, but none may be more active than the Sunshine State and a Tuesday move might prove that sediment.
On Tuesday evening, 2026 quarterback Mason Mallory announced that he will be transferring to Class 5A state champion St. Thomas Aquinas from West Boca Raton, who won the Class 6A state championship this past season.
Down below is the announcement Mallory made via X:
"I TO WANT TO START BY THANKING GOD FOR GIVING ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY THE GAME
I LOVE AT SUCH A HIGH LEVEL. I ALSO WANT TO THANK PRINCIPAL CAPITANO AND THE ENTIRE WEST BOCA ADMINISTRATION STAFF FOR THEIR LOVE AND SUPPORT OVER THESE LAST THREE YEARS. I WANT TO SEND A SPECIAL THANK YOU TO THE BULLS FAN BASE FOR THEIR
SUPPORT AND AMAZING ENERGY THEY BROUGHT TO EVERY GAME. LAST BUT NOT LEAST, I WANT TO WANT TO THANK THE WEST BOCA COACHING STAFF FOR PROVIDING ME WITH
AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN AND GROW AS A PLAYER. SPECIAL THANKS TO MR. JERRY WILLIAMSON AND RISE ACADEMY STAFF FOR THEIR SUPPORT THEY HAVE PROVIDED ME
AS A STUDENT ATHLETE. WITH THAT BEING SAID, I AM EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I WILL BE TRANSFERRING TO ST. THOMAS AQUINAS HIGH SCHOOL FOR MY SENIOR YEAR!"
The move comes as the latest when it comes to quarterbacks down in South Florida, with 2028 star passer Niemann Lawrence having transferred to Miami Northwestern from Ransom Everglades.
Last season for the undefeated Bulls, Mallory completed 126-of-189 passes for 1,707 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Mallory looks to be the heir apparent to Andrew Indorf, who graduates this spring after leading the Raiders to back-to-back state championships in 2023-24.
The cupboard isn't nowhere near bare at the quarterback position for Dylan Potts as West Boca Raton is slated to return sophomore Trey Moran, who split time with Mallory in 2024. Moran threw for 1,214 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi