Maryland High School Football All-Classification Rankings - October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Maryland high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
MPSSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. SEED (5-2)
2. Fort Hill (4-3)
3. Colonel Richardson (5-2)
4. Perryville (4-3)
5. Patuxent (4-3)
6. Havre de Grace (4-3)
7. Allegany (3-4)
8. Boonsboro (4-3)
9. Mountain Ridge (3-4)
10. Green Street Academy (5-2)
11. Northern (3-4)
12. Washington (4-3)
13. Southern (3-4)
14. Snow Hill (3-4)
15. Joppatowne (4-3)
16. Smithsburg (4-3)
17. Bohemia Manor (3-4)
18. Patterson Mill (2-5)
19. Pikesville (4-3)
20. Lake Clifton (2-5)
21. Cambridge-South Dorchester (2-5)
22. Douglass (3-4)
23. Clear Spring (2-5)
24. Catoctin (1-6)
25. Loch Raven (2-5)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Oakland Mills (6-1)
2. Hereford (6-1)
3. Howard (6-1)
4. Wicomico (6-1)
5. Huntingtown (5-2)
6. Gwynn Park (6-1)
7. C. Milton Wright (5-2)
8. Douglass (6-1)
9. Easton (5-2)
10. Kent Island (5-2)
11. Glenelg (4-3)
12. River Hill (4-3)
13. Northern (4-3)
14. Walkersville (4-3)
15. Carver Vo-Tech (4-3)
16. Westlake (5-2)
17. Northeast (4-3)
18. Winters Mill (5-2)
19. Parkside (3-4)
20. Manchester Valley (3-4)
21. Owings Mills (3-4)
22. Largo (3-4)
23. Long Reach (3-4)
24. Wilde Lake (2-5)
25. Hammond (2-5)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A-1A Rankings
1. Dunbar (5-1)
2. Forest Park (6-1)
3. Calvert (6-0)
4. Randallstown (5-2)
5. Elkton (7-0)
6. Fallston (6-1)
7. Middletown (5-2)
8. Sparrows Point (6-1)
9. Williamsport (5-2)
10. Century (4-3)
11. Liberty (4-3)
12. Lackey (3-4)
13. South Carroll (2-5)
14. Central (4-3)
15. Southern (2-5)
16. Harford Tech (1-6)
17. Edmondson-Westside (3-4)
18. Rising Sun (0-7)
19. North East (1-6)
20. Friendly (1-6)
View full Class 2A-1A rankings
MPSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. South River (7-0)
2. Linganore (7-0)
3. Milford Mill Academy (6-0)
4. Westminster (6-1)
5. Guilford Park (6-1)
6. Edgewood (7-0)
7. Franklin (5-1)
8. Oakdale (5-2)
9. Decatur (5-1)
10. Chesapeake (6-1)
11. Atholton (5-2)
12. North Hagerstown (5-2)
13. Damascus (5-2)
14. St. Charles (5-2)
15. Towson (6-1)
16. New Town (4-3)
17. City College (3-4)
18. Poly (3-3)
19. Aberdeen (4-3)
20. Reservoir (3-4)
21. Overlea (3-4)
22. Patapsco (3-3)
23. Rockville (2-5)
24. Chopticon (1-6)
25. Bennett (1-6)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Quince Orchard (7-0)
2. Flowers (7-0)
3. Churchill (6-1)
4. Paint Branch (6-1)
5. Wise (5-2)
6. Suitland (6-1)
7. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (4-3)
8. Dundalk (4-2)
9. Northwest (4-3)
10. Broadneck (4-3)
11. Blake (5-2)
12. Glen Burnie (5-2)
13. Wheaton (5-2)
14. Laurel (4-3)
15. Richard Montgomery (4-3)
16. Seneca Valley (3-4)
17. Northwestern (1-0)
18. Clarksburg (3-4)
19. Blair (3-4)
20. Eleanor Roosevelt (3-4)
21. Annapolis (3-4)
22. Walter Johnson (2-5)
23. Parkdale (2-5)
24. Meade (1-6)
25. Bowie (1-6)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A-3A Rankings
1. North Point (7-0)
2. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (6-1)
3. Sherwood (6-1)
4. Potomac (6-1)
5. Arundel (5-2)
6. Severna Park (5-2)
7. Urbana (4-3)
8. Oxon Hill (5-2)
9. Old Mill (5-2)
10. Crofton (4-3)
11. Great Mills (5-2)
12. Perry Hall (3-4)
13. Frederick (3-4)
14. Marriotts Ridge (4-3)
15. Kennedy (5-2)
16. Dulaney (3-4)
17. Whitman (3-4)
18. Parkville (2-5)
19. Governor Thomas Johnson (2-5)
20. Woodlawn (2-5)
21. Severn Run (1-6)
22. Digital Harbor (3-4)
23. Magruder (2-5)
24. Tuscarora (2-5)
25. South Hagerstown (2-4)
View full Class 4A-3A rankings
