Maryland High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Check out the latest Maryland high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Maryland high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Maryland high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
MPSSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Perryville (3-0)
2. Boonsboro (2-1)
3. Havre de Grace (2-1)
4. Smithsburg (2-1)
5. Joppatowne (2-0)
6. Pikesville (2-1)
7. Allegany (1-2)
8. Snow Hill (2-1)
9. Fort Hill (2-1)
10. Patuxent (1-2)
11. Loch Raven (2-1)
12. Catoctin (1-2)
13. SEED (1-2)
14. Washington (1-2)
15. Douglass (1-2)
16. Lake Clifton (1-2)
17. Mountain Ridge (1-2)
18. Patterson Mill (1-2)
19. Colonel Richardson (1-2)
20. Northern (1-2)
21. Green Street Academy (1-2)
22. Bohemia Manor (1-2)
23. Francis Scott Key (1-2)
24. Lewis (1-2)
25. Southern (1-2)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Howard (3-0)
2. Easton (3-0)
3. Long Reach (3-0)
4. Wicomico (2-0)
5. Winters Mill (3-0)
6. Oakland Mills (3-0)
7. Parkside (2-1)
8. Glenelg (3-0)
9. Hereford (2-1)
10. Northeast (2-1)
11. Westlake (2-1)
12. C. Milton Wright (1-1)
13. Hammond (2-1)
14. Walkersville (2-1)
15. Gwynn Park (2-1)
16. Northern (2-1)
17. Huntingtown (2-1)
18. Douglass (2-1)
19. Manchester Valley (1-2)
20. Kent Island (1-2)
21. Fairmont Heights (1-2)
22. Largo (1-2)
23. Owings Mills (1-2)
24. Mt. Hebron (1-2)
25. Eastern Tech (1-2)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 2A-1A Rankings
1. Middletown (3-0)
2. Williamsport (3-0)
3. Randallstown (2-1)
4. Calvert (3-0)
5. Elkton (3-0)
6. Central (3-0)
7. Liberty (2-1)
8. Forest Park (2-1)
9. Sparrows Point (2-1)
10. Fallston (2-1)
11. Dunbar (2-2)
12. Southern (1-2)
13. Century (1-2)
14. North East (1-2)
15. South Carroll (0-3)
16. Harford Tech (0-3)
17. Lackey (0-3)
18. Edmondson-Westside (0-3)
19. Friendly (0-3)
20. Rising Sun (0-3)
View full Class 2A-1A rankings
MPSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. South River (3-0)
2. Franklin (3-0)
3. Linganore (3-0)
4. North Hagerstown (3-0)
5. Chesapeake (3-0)
6. Edgewood (3-0)
7. Damascus (3-0)
8. St. Charles (3-0)
9. Milford Mill Academy (2-0)
10. Westminster (2-1)
11. Poly (2-0)
12. City College (2-1)
13. Reservoir (2-1)
14. New Town (2-1)
15. Guilford Park (2-1)
16. Aberdeen (2-1)
17. Oakdale (2-1)
18. Towson (2-1)
19. Decatur (1-1)
20. Atholton (2-1)
21. Overlea (2-1)
22. Watkins Mill (1-2)
23. Chopticon (1-2)
24. Northwood (1-2)
25. Patapsco (1-2)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Blake (3-0)
2. Flowers (3-0)
3. Quince Orchard (3-0)
4. Churchill (3-0)
5. Glen Burnie (3-0)
6. Wheaton (3-0)
7. Seneca Valley (2-1)
8. Paint Branch (2-1)
9. Northwest (1-2)
10. Wise (1-2)
11. Laurel (2-1)
12. Meade (1-2)
13. Dundalk (1-2)
14. Richard Montgomery (1-2)
15. Suitland (2-1)
16. Walter Johnson (1-2)
17. DuVal (1-2)
18. Eleanor Roosevelt (1-2)
19. Clarksburg (1-2)
20. Bethesda-Chevy Chase (1-2)
21. Gaithersburg (1-2)
22. Annapolis (1-2)
23. Bowie (1-2)
24. Broadneck (0-3)
25. Parkdale (0-3)
MPSSAA High School Football Class 4A-3A Rankings
1. Old Mill (3-0)
2. North Point (3-0)
3. Oxon Hill (3-0)
4. Sherwood (3-0)
5. Potomac (3-0)
6. Parkville (2-1)
7. Whitman (2-1)
8. Arundel (3-0)
9. Urbana (2-1)
10. Kennedy (2-1)
11. Mergenthaler Vo-Tech (2-1)
12. Great Mills (2-1)
13. Marriotts Ridge (2-1)
14. Dulaney (2-1)
15. Wootton (1-2)
16. Tuscarora (1-2)
17. Frederick (1-2)
18. Governor Thomas Johnson (1-2)
19. Leonardtown (1-2)
20. Crofton (1-2)
21. Woodlawn (1-2)
22. Severn Run (1-2)
23. Severna Park (1-2)
24. Kenwood (1-2)
25. Digital Harbor (1-2)
View full Class 4A-3A rankings
Private School Rankings
1. Our Lady of Mount Carmel (3-1)
2. Annapolis Area Christian (3-1)
3. Loyola Blakefield (2-2)
4. St. John’s Catholic Prep (0-4)
View full Private school rankings
