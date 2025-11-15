Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
Blair 36, Wheaton 14
Boonsboro 66, Loch Raven 0
Broadneck 40, Annapolis 20
C. Milton Wright 17, Carver Vo-Tech 14
Churchill 35, Richard Montgomery 17
Douglass 14, Largo 12
Dunbar 68, Chesapeake 0
Edgewood 50, Aberdeen 14
Elkton 47, Joppatowne 8
Fort Hill 42, Northern 0
Glenelg 15, Oakland Mills 7
Glen Burnie 41, Meade 35
Green Street Academy 38, Lewis 0
Guilford Park 28, Decatur 14
Havre de Grace 31, Patterson Mill 29
Hereford 36, Fallston 0
Howard 14, River Hill 7
Huntingtown 62, McDonough 0
Lackey 20, Calvert 14
Linganore 42, North Hagerstown 0
Marriotts Ridge 36, Frederick 35
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 34, Woodlawn 6
Milford Mill Academy 35, New Town 0
Northern 28, Westlake 6
North Point 14, Great Mills 0
Oakdale 49, Damascus 0
Old Mill 59, Severna Park 14
Paint Branch 34, Blake 14
Patuxent 48, Washington 0
Perry Hall 21, Dulaney 2
Perryville 24, Cambridge-South Dorchester 21
Quince Orchard 35, Northwest 7
SEED 47, Pikesville 0
Sherwood 49, Kennedy 6
South River 31, St. Charles 28
Sparrows Point 34, Central 6
Walkersville 44, South Carroll 7
Westminster 45, Atholton 21
Wicomico 52, Gwynn Park 26
Winters Mill 10, Manchester Valley 7
Wise 2, DuVal 0
