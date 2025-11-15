High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Blair 36, Wheaton 14

Boonsboro 66, Loch Raven 0

Broadneck 40, Annapolis 20

C. Milton Wright 17, Carver Vo-Tech 14

Churchill 35, Richard Montgomery 17

Douglass 14, Largo 12

Dunbar 68, Chesapeake 0

Edgewood 50, Aberdeen 14

Elkton 47, Joppatowne 8

Fort Hill 42, Northern 0

Glenelg 15, Oakland Mills 7

Glen Burnie 41, Meade 35

Green Street Academy 38, Lewis 0

Guilford Park 28, Decatur 14

Havre de Grace 31, Patterson Mill 29

Hereford 36, Fallston 0

Howard 14, River Hill 7

Huntingtown 62, McDonough 0

Lackey 20, Calvert 14

Linganore 42, North Hagerstown 0

Marriotts Ridge 36, Frederick 35

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 34, Woodlawn 6

Milford Mill Academy 35, New Town 0

Northern 28, Westlake 6

North Point 14, Great Mills 0

Oakdale 49, Damascus 0

Old Mill 59, Severna Park 14

Paint Branch 34, Blake 14

Patuxent 48, Washington 0

Perry Hall 21, Dulaney 2

Perryville 24, Cambridge-South Dorchester 21

Quince Orchard 35, Northwest 7

SEED 47, Pikesville 0

Sherwood 49, Kennedy 6

South River 31, St. Charles 28

Sparrows Point 34, Central 6

Walkersville 44, South Carroll 7

Westminster 45, Atholton 21

Wicomico 52, Gwynn Park 26

Winters Mill 10, Manchester Valley 7

Wise 2, DuVal 0

