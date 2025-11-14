Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, November 7, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as Northwest travels to take on No. 4 Quince Orchard, and No. 7 Linganore hosts North Hagerstown.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - November 14, 2025
12 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Maryland Class 1A High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 8 Class 1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Green Street Academy vs Lewis, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Washington vs Patuxent at 7:00 PM. The final game, Northern vs Fort Hill, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 13 Class 2A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Westlake vs Northern, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Guilford Park vs Decatur at 6:00 PM. The final game, Oakdale vs Damascus, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 2A- 1A High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 12 Class 2A-1A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Central vs Sparrows Point, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Dunbar vs Chesapeake at 7:00 PM. The final game, McDonough vs Huntingtown, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 2A-1A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 3A High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 14 Class 3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Westlake vs Northern, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by North Hagerstown vs Linganore at 7:00 PM. The final game, Towson vs City College, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 4 Class 4A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Churchill vs Richard Montgomery, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Northwest vs Quince Orchard at 7:00 PM. The final game, Blake vs Paint Branch, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Schedule - November 14
There are 9 Class 4A-3A high school football games in Maryland on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Marriotts Ridge vs Frederick, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Great Mills vs North Point at 7:00 PM. The final game, Towson vs City College, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Maryland Class 4A-3A High School Football Scoreboard.
