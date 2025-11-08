High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Allegany 49, Clear Spring 19

Archbishop Spalding 35, Gilman 8

Blake 33, Laurel 15

Boonsboro 63, Western Tech & Environmental Science 12

Cambridge-South Dorchester 27, Colonel Richardson 26

Carver Vo-Tech 26, Lansdowne 12

Damascus 42, Rockville 6

Decatur 42, Reservoir 12

Dunbar 76, Friendly 0

Guilford Park 48, Chopticon 0

Gwynn Park 44, Parkside 18

Joppatowne 22, Rising Sun 0

Kenwood 41, Perry Hall 14

Lackey 20, Kent Island 5

Largo 44, Crossland 15

Manchester Valley 7, Bel Air 3

McDonough 22, Northeast 21

McDonogh 24, St. Mary's 14

Meade 35, Dundalk 12

Middletown 35, Owings Mills 0

Mountain Ridge 28, Smithsburg 15

North Point 27, Arundel 12

Old Mill 34, Severn Run 7

Our Lady of Good Counsel 34, Bishop McNamara 20

Oxon Hill 72, Einstein 6

Patterson 47, Lake Clifton 8

Perryville 35, Bohemia Manor 0

Pikesville 34, Catoctin 7

Quince Orchard 56, Gaithersburg 0

Richard Montgomery 10, Seneca Valley 9

SEED 30, Francis Scott Key 14

Severna Park 42, Crofton 16

South Hagerstown 14, Wootton 7

South River 69, Bennett 0

St. Charles 41, Chesapeake 0

St. Mary's Ryken 42, Archbishop Carroll 7

St. Vincent Pallotti 44, Boys' Latin 3

Walkersville 28, Century 7

Washington 22, Snow Hill 8

Wheaton 39, Northwestern 0

Wicomico 41, Fairmont Heights 14

Winters Mill 42, North Harford 22

