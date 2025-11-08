Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
Allegany 49, Clear Spring 19
Archbishop Spalding 35, Gilman 8
Blake 33, Laurel 15
Boonsboro 63, Western Tech & Environmental Science 12
Cambridge-South Dorchester 27, Colonel Richardson 26
Carver Vo-Tech 26, Lansdowne 12
Damascus 42, Rockville 6
Decatur 42, Reservoir 12
Dunbar 76, Friendly 0
Guilford Park 48, Chopticon 0
Gwynn Park 44, Parkside 18
Joppatowne 22, Rising Sun 0
Kenwood 41, Perry Hall 14
Lackey 20, Kent Island 5
Largo 44, Crossland 15
Manchester Valley 7, Bel Air 3
McDonough 22, Northeast 21
McDonogh 24, St. Mary's 14
Meade 35, Dundalk 12
Middletown 35, Owings Mills 0
Mountain Ridge 28, Smithsburg 15
North Point 27, Arundel 12
Old Mill 34, Severn Run 7
Our Lady of Good Counsel 34, Bishop McNamara 20
Oxon Hill 72, Einstein 6
Patterson 47, Lake Clifton 8
Perryville 35, Bohemia Manor 0
Pikesville 34, Catoctin 7
Quince Orchard 56, Gaithersburg 0
Richard Montgomery 10, Seneca Valley 9
SEED 30, Francis Scott Key 14
Severna Park 42, Crofton 16
South Hagerstown 14, Wootton 7
South River 69, Bennett 0
St. Charles 41, Chesapeake 0
St. Mary's Ryken 42, Archbishop Carroll 7
St. Vincent Pallotti 44, Boys' Latin 3
Walkersville 28, Century 7
Washington 22, Snow Hill 8
Wheaton 39, Northwestern 0
Wicomico 41, Fairmont Heights 14
Winters Mill 42, North Harford 22
