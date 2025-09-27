Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - September 26, 2025
Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025
Albert Gallatin 63, Allegany 56
Archbishop Spalding 42, Gilman 0
Atholton 47, Mt. Hebron 3
Bethesda-Chevy Chase 43, Wheaton 0
Blair 42, Einstein 0
Bohemia Manor 42, North East 6
Boonsboro 56, Catoctin 7
Broadneck 35, Annapolis 0
Brunswick 25, Smithsburg 14
C. Milton Wright 23, Havre de Grace 14
Calvert 26, Great Mills 16
Century 16, South Carroll 13
Chesapeake 20, Patterson Mill 14
Churchill 35, Whitman 0
Clarksburg 39, Richard Montgomery 33
Crofton 34, Meade 28
Digital Harbor 52, Benjamin Franklin 0
Dunbar 50, Poly 6
Dundalk 26, Kenwood 0
East Hardy 46, Southern 19
Easton 49, North Caroline 7
Edgewood 19, Perryville 13
Edmondson-Westside 22, Lewis 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 61, Northwestern 0
Elkton 42, Rising Sun 7
Fairmont Heights 28, Friendly 12
Fallston 57, Aberdeen 50
Forest Park 32, City College 22
Frankfort 28, Northern 7
Franklin 21, Woodlawn 0
Frederick 17, Middletown 14
Gaithersburg 24, Watkins Mill 7
Glen Burnie 49, North County 7
Glenelg 42, Marriotts Ridge 14
Green Street Academy 16, Douglass 6
Guilford Park 42, Reservoir 37
Gwynn Park 33, Largo 28
Harford Tech 28, North Harford 15
Hereford 15, Randallstown 12
Hollidaysburg 35, Fort Hill 30
John Carroll 42, St. John's Catholic Prep 20
Joppatowne 20, Bel Air 14
Kent Island 20, Bennett 6
Lansdowne 32, Western Tech & Environmental Science 28
Linganore 35, Walkersville 0
Loyola Blakefield 33, Concordia Prep 16
Magruder 12, Rockville 6
Manchester Valley 16, Winters Mill 6
McDonogh 41, St. Mary's 0
McDonough 41, Leonardtown 0
Milford Mill Academy 61, Catonsville 0
Mountain Ridge 42, Clear Spring 0
New Town 32, Owings Mills 7
North Hagerstown 18, Central 7
Oakdale 43, Damascus 0
Oakland Mills 50, Wilde Lake 11
Old Mill 42, Arundel 9
Paint Branch 27, Northwest 7
Parkdale 56, Bladensburg 6
Patapsco 28, Eastern Tech 24
Patuxent 34, Northern 31
Perry Hall 29, Parkville 20
Sherwood 21, Blake 12
Sparrows Point 18, Loch Raven 12
St. Charles 44, La Plata 0
St. James Performance Academy 43, Our Lady of Good Counsel 7
St. Mary's Ryken 40, Bullis 6
St. Paul's 46, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 7
St. Vincent Pallotti 35, Severn School 14
Tuscarora 38, Francis Scott Key 31
Walter Johnson 27, Wootton 20
Westlake 47, Stone 7
Williamsport 12, Northeast 6
Wise 50, Bowie 0
Woodberry Forest 16, Georgetown Prep 10
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here