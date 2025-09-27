High School

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

See every final score from this week of Maryland high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers @ Brownsburg Bulldogs - Aug 22, 2025
Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers @ Brownsburg Bulldogs - Aug 22, 2025 / Tyler Hart

The 2025 Maryland high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Maryland High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates - September 26, 2025

Maryland high school football final scores, results — September 26, 2025

Albert Gallatin 63, Allegany 56

Archbishop Spalding 42, Gilman 0

Atholton 47, Mt. Hebron 3

Bethesda-Chevy Chase 43, Wheaton 0

Blair 42, Einstein 0

Bohemia Manor 42, North East 6

Boonsboro 56, Catoctin 7

Broadneck 35, Annapolis 0

Brunswick 25, Smithsburg 14

C. Milton Wright 23, Havre de Grace 14

Calvert 26, Great Mills 16

Century 16, South Carroll 13

Chesapeake 20, Patterson Mill 14

Churchill 35, Whitman 0

Clarksburg 39, Richard Montgomery 33

Crofton 34, Meade 28

Digital Harbor 52, Benjamin Franklin 0

Dunbar 50, Poly 6

Dundalk 26, Kenwood 0

East Hardy 46, Southern 19

Easton 49, North Caroline 7

Edgewood 19, Perryville 13

Edmondson-Westside 22, Lewis 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 61, Northwestern 0

Elkton 42, Rising Sun 7

Fairmont Heights 28, Friendly 12

Fallston 57, Aberdeen 50

Forest Park 32, City College 22

Frankfort 28, Northern 7

Franklin 21, Woodlawn 0

Frederick 17, Middletown 14

Gaithersburg 24, Watkins Mill 7

Glen Burnie 49, North County 7

Glenelg 42, Marriotts Ridge 14

Green Street Academy 16, Douglass 6

Guilford Park 42, Reservoir 37

Gwynn Park 33, Largo 28

Harford Tech 28, North Harford 15

Hereford 15, Randallstown 12

Hollidaysburg 35, Fort Hill 30

John Carroll 42, St. John's Catholic Prep 20

Joppatowne 20, Bel Air 14

Kent Island 20, Bennett 6

Lansdowne 32, Western Tech & Environmental Science 28

Linganore 35, Walkersville 0

Loyola Blakefield 33, Concordia Prep 16

Magruder 12, Rockville 6

Manchester Valley 16, Winters Mill 6

McDonogh 41, St. Mary's 0

McDonough 41, Leonardtown 0

Milford Mill Academy 61, Catonsville 0

Mountain Ridge 42, Clear Spring 0

New Town 32, Owings Mills 7

North Hagerstown 18, Central 7

Oakdale 43, Damascus 0

Oakland Mills 50, Wilde Lake 11

Old Mill 42, Arundel 9

Paint Branch 27, Northwest 7

Parkdale 56, Bladensburg 6

Patapsco 28, Eastern Tech 24

Patuxent 34, Northern 31

Perry Hall 29, Parkville 20

Sherwood 21, Blake 12

Sparrows Point 18, Loch Raven 12

St. Charles 44, La Plata 0

St. James Performance Academy 43, Our Lady of Good Counsel 7

St. Mary's Ryken 40, Bullis 6

St. Paul's 46, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 7

St. Vincent Pallotti 35, Severn School 14

Tuscarora 38, Francis Scott Key 31

Walter Johnson 27, Wootton 20

Westlake 47, Stone 7

Williamsport 12, Northeast 6

Wise 50, Bowie 0

Woodberry Forest 16, Georgetown Prep 10

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Maryland