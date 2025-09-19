Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

High School

Another week of Maryland high school football action is set to kickoff.
There are 96 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, September 19, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 5 McDonogh travels to take on  No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, and No. 9 Wise hosts No. 10 Flowers.

Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - September 19, 2025

17 ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.

View Full Maryland scoreboard

Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule - September 19

There are 54 Baltimore high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Archbishop Curley vs St. Paul's, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Hewlett Sports Academy vs St. Frances at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourBaltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Baltimore Metro scoreboard

Salisbury Metro High School Football Schedule - September 19

There are 6 Salisbury high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Queen Anne's County vs Wicomico, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Cambridge-South Dorchester vs Laurel, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourSalisbury Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿View full Salisbury Metro scoreboard﻿

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule - September 19

There are 94 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game,Landon vs Maret, starts at 4:30 PM. The final game,St. James vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on ourWashington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

﻿﻿﻿View full Washington DC metro scoreboard﻿﻿

