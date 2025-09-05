Maryland High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 97 games scheduled across Maryland on Friday, September 5, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Maryland High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Friday include some of Maryland's top-ranked teams as No. 1 St. Frances takes on St. John Bosco (California), and No. 6 Quince Orchard hosts No. 11 Paint Branch.
Maryland High School Football Games To Watch - September 5, 2025
Sixteen ranked matchups highlight this week of Maryland high school football on Friday, setting the stage for an exciting slate of games.
Baltimore Metro High School Football Schedule - September 5
There are 7 Baltimore metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted bySt. Frances at St. John Bosco at 10:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Baltimore Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Baltimore Metro scoreboard
Salisbury Metro High School Football Schedule - September 5
There are 6 Salisbury metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday. The first game, Northampton vs Washington, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Bennett vs Caesar Rodney, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Salisbury Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Salisbury Metro scoreboard
Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule - September 5
There are 101 Washington DC metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, highlighted byImhotep Charter vs No. 2 DeMatha at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Washington DC metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.