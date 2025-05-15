Maryland high school football: Walter Johnson announces 2025 schedule
We're in the month of May, and more and more high school football teams across Maryland will be preparing for the fall.
High School On SI will bring you updates on each school's football schedule being announced.
Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Maryland, is another school in Montgomery County to have a contending football team. Aaron Fiddler is entering his third season as the Wildcats' head coach after taking the place of Larry Hurd Jr., who became the school's athletic specialist. Last season, WJ crushed Laurel in the MPSSAA 4A first round but fell to Paint Branch in the next round.
The Wildcats have four games at home and five on the road. Their home opener Sept. 11 will be a tough one as they play host to Maryland powerhouse and defending champion Quince Orchard. WJ also will face a couple local rivals in Churchill (home game) on Sept. 19 and Bethesda-Chevy Chase (away game) on Oct. 10
Other noteworthy matchups include the season opener at Gaithersburg on Sept. 5, Seneca Valley at home Oct. 3, MoCo powerhouse Northwest in Germantown on Oct. 16 and the final regular-season game at Blake on Oct. 30.
2025 Walter Johnson Wildcats football schedule
Sept. 5: at Gaithersburg
Sept. 11: vs. Quince Orchard
Sept. 19: vs. Churchill
Sept. 26: at Wootton
Oct. 3: vs. Seneca Valley
Oct. 10: at Bethesda-Chevy Chase (B-CC)
Oct. 16: at Northwest
Oct. 24: vs. Whitman
Oct. 30: at Blake
