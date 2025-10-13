Maryland High School Football Week 6 Classification Rankings
For years, the running joke in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference's Capital Division was that the entire regular season existed just to eliminate Bishop McNamara. That may no longer be the case.
Bishop McNamara, a program that has experienced both highs and lows this fall, stunned Gonzaga (D.C.) on Saturday with a 21–0 shutout — snapping a nine-year WCAC league losing streak and putting the Mustangs in position for their first playoff berth since 2014.
The victory marked McNamara's first WCAC win since the league split into five-team Capital and Metro divisions in 2018. Before that, the Mustangs' most recent league triumph came on Oct. 21, 2016 — a 15–10 win over St. Mary's Ryken in the old seven-team WCAC. They ended that season with a loss to St. John’s (D.C.), went 0–5 in 2017 (the final year before the current realignment), and then endured seven consecutive winless league campaigns — there was no 2020 league season — for a total of 34 straight conference losses.
New Kid on the Block
Guilford Park, which opened in 2023, fielded its first varsity team last fall and promptly went 5-5 and finished in the middle of the Howard County league standings.
This past weekend, Guilford Park ran its record to 6-0, knocking off then state No. 20 Oakland Mills, 25-20, in a clash of undefeated Howard County teams. The win puts Guilford Park in position to battle another undefeated team in Howard in Week 8 with county honors on the line. Guilford Park has now beaten three 2024 state tournament teams this year: Oakland Mills (a 3A semifinalist in 2024), Atholton (a 3A quarterfinalist last year), and Frederick (a 4A-3A quarterfinalist from last year).
Private Schools
St. Frances continues to be the top team among the state's private school programs and quite possibly the nation. The Panthers remain the No. 2 team in High School On SI's Power 25 national rankings. Undefeated DeMatha continues to shine on the national stage as well, as the Stags sit at No. 11 in the country, while No. 3 Archbishop Spalding is holding its ground as the top team in the MIAA A Conference.
Rank
School
Record
League
1
St. Frances Academy
5-1
Independent
2
DeMatha
6-0
WCAC-C
3
Archbishop Spalding
6-2
MIAA A
4
Good Counsel
4-3
WCAC-C
5
Calvert Hall
4-2
MIAA A
6
McDonogh
5-2
MIAA A
7
Bishop McNamara
4-3
WCAC-C
8
St. Mary's-AA
4-3
MIAA A
9
Loyola Blakefield
4-3
MIAA A
10
Mount St. Joseph
5-3
MIAA A
11
St. Mary's Ryken
4-3
WCAC-M
12
Concordia Prep
3-4
MIAA A
13
Bullis
4-3
IAC
14
Georgetown Prep
3-4
IAC
15
Gilman
2-5
MIAA A
Class 4A
Quince Orchard (Montgomery County) and Flowers (Prince George's County) remain undefeated and among the state's best public school programs.
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Quince Orchard
6-0
W
2
Flowers
6-0
S
3
Wise
4-2
S
4
Paint Branch
5-1
N
5
Winston Churchill
5-1
W
6
James H. Blake
5-1
N
7
Northwest
3-3
W
8
Broadneck
3-3
E
9
Dundalk
4-2
E
10
Glen Burnie
4-2
E
Class 4A/3A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
North Point
6-0
E
2
Sherwood
5-1
S
3
Mergenthaler Vo-Tech
5-1
N
4
Arundel
5-1
E
5
Potomac
6-0
S
6
Severna Park
4-2
E
7
Old Mill
5-1
E
8
Oxon Hill
5-1
S
9
Marriotts Ridge
4-2
W
10
Great Mills
4-2
E
Class 3A
Milford Mill leads a contingent of five undefeated teams among our Top 10 in Class 3A.
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Milford Mill Academy
5-0
N
2
Linganore
6-0
W
3
South River
6-0
S
4
Stephen Decatur
4-1
S
5
Guilford Park
6-0
S
6
Oakdale
4-2
W
7
Franklin
5-1
N
8
Westminster
5-1
N
9
Edgewood
6-0
E
10
St. Charles
5-1
S
Class 2A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Westlake
5-1
S
2
Huntingtown
4-2
S
3
Howard
6-0
W
4
Oakland Mills
5-1
W
5
Wicomico
6-0
E
6
Douglass-PG
5-1
E
7
Gwynn Park
5-1
E
8
Glenelg
4-2
W
9
C. Milton Wright
5-1
N
10
Winters Mill
5-1
N
Class 2A/1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Dunbar
5-0
S
2
Calvert
6-0
E
3
Middletown
5-1
W
4
Elkton
6-0
N
5
Queen Anne's
4-2
E
6
Easton
5-1
E
7
Walkersville
4-2
W
8
Kent Island
4-2
E
9
Forest Park
5-1
S
10
Hereford
5-1
N
Class 1A
Rank
School
Record
Region
1
Patuxent
4-2
E
2
Fort Hill
3-3
W
3
SEED School
4-2
N
4
Perryville
3-3
S
5
Havre de Grace
4-2
S
6
Boonsboro
4-2
N
7
Patterson Mill
2-4
S
8
Pikesville
4-2
N
9
Allegany
2-4
W
10
Mountain Ridge
2-4
W