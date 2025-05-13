Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups set (5/13/2025)
The Maryland (MPSSAA) girls lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups in Classes 4A-1A are set.
Lacrosse is a big deal in the state of Maryland. Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for the remaining teams in the next couple weeks.
Now that regional champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.
It's playoff season in Maryland high school girls lacrosse, and High School On SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Maryland high school girls lacrosse playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships.
Quince Orchard vs. North County
Broadneck vs. Richard Montgomery
Urbana vs. Blair
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Perry Hall
Severna Park vs. Linganore
Towson vs. Bel Air
Northern vs. Marriotts Ridge
Sherwood vs. Wootton
Manchester Valley vs. Hereford
Chesapeake vs. C. Milton Wright
Huntingtown vs. Glenelg
Kent Island vs. Decatur
South Carroll vs. Southern
Calvert vs. Fallston
Middletown vs. Pikesville
Chesapeake Science Point vs. Rising Sun
