Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups set (5/13/2025)

Here are the 2025 Maryland high school girls lacrosse tournament brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships

Harry Lichtman

Maryland high school girls lacrosse / Ben Ludeman

The Maryland (MPSSAA) girls lacrosse state quarterfinal matchups in Classes 4A-1A are set.

Lacrosse is a big deal in the state of Maryland. Hearts will be broken, and dreams will become reality for the remaining teams in the next couple weeks.

Now that regional champions have been crowned, teams turn their focus toward a run at a state championship.

It's playoff season in Maryland high school girls lacrosse, and High School On SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Maryland high school girls lacrosse playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the MPSSAA state championships.

CLASS 4A

Quince Orchard vs. North County

Broadneck vs. Richard Montgomery

Urbana vs. Blair

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Perry Hall

CLASS 3A

Severna Park vs. Linganore

Towson vs. Bel Air

Northern vs. Marriotts Ridge

Sherwood vs. Wootton

CLASS 2A

Manchester Valley vs. Hereford

Chesapeake vs. C. Milton Wright

Huntingtown vs. Glenelg

Kent Island vs. Decatur

CLASS 1A

South Carroll vs. Southern

Calvert vs. Fallston

Middletown vs. Pikesville

Chesapeake Science Point vs. Rising Sun

