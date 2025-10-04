Montgomery County Maryland High School Football Recaps - Oct. 3, 2025
Week 5 of high school football season took place in Montgomery County, Maryland this weekend. Each week, High School on SI has you covered on the latest high school football scores.
Quince Orchard 34, Churchill 13
The Game of the Week in Montgomery County featured two undefeated football teams as Winston Churchill hosted Quince Orchard. However, John Kelley's Cougars, who have been the dominant public school program in the state of Maryland for quite some time, have owned Joe Rydzewski's Bulldogs recently.
Friday night's contest continued both trends with another outstanding performance by the Cougars. Quince Orchard quarterback Will Drakeford turned in another standout effort, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for one TD. The Cougars ended up being the team to improve to 5-0 (3-0 in MoCo), while Churchill slipped to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the county.
Paint Branch 18, Bethesda-Chevy Chase 0
Paint Branch improved to 4-1 (2-1 in MoCo) on the season with a tight home shutout win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Quarterback Vincent Do tossed two touchdown passes, one to Michael Boteng and another to Alijah Bah. Bah also had a 39-yard rushing touchdown to cap the scoring in the third quarter. B-CC fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the county.
Seneca Valley 20, Walter Johnson 13
Seneca Valley and Walter Johnson faced off in a battle of 2-2 football teams. However, the Screamin' Eagles ended up winning by a touchdown for their third win of the season. Seneca Valley quarterback Kenny Lennon came up clutch as he threw the game-winning touchdown pass with 21 seconds left in the contest. Lennon finished the night with two scoring tosses.
Seneca Valley improved to 2-1 in Montgomery County play, while Walter Johnson (now 2-3) overall) has suffered all three of its setbacks in league play.
Richard Montgomery 32, Wheaton 15
Finally, Wheaton was coming off its first loss of the 2025 season, last week to Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Unfortunately for the Knights, they didn't fare too well against Richard Montgomery either. Rockets quarterback Dylan Webster had an outstanding night, as he threw four touchdown passes and Richard Montgomery improved to 3-2, the same record as Wheaton.
The news is even better for Richard Montgomery as it is 3-0 in MoCo league play while Wheaton fell to 2-1 in the county.
Other Scores
Blake 25, Blair 0
Damascus 45, Rockville 6
Einstein 44, Watkins Mill 38
Kennedy 45, Northwood 14
Northwest 37, Gaithersburg 7
Sherwood 41, Clarksburg 0
Smithsburg 48, Poolesville 0
Whitman 48, Springbrook 13
Wooton 14, Margruder 13