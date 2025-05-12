Top 25 DMV Boys Lacrosse Rankings (5/12/2025)
After claiming another Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) championship, Landon School has moved into position for the top spot in the High School on SI DMV Top 25 boys lacrosse rankings.
The Bears who topped Bullis School, 9-7, for their second consecutive IAC crown, is No. 2 behind top-ranked Archbishop Spalding, The Cavaliers will play No. 5 Boys’ Latin School in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference semifinals Tuesday at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium.
No. 4 and three-time defending champ McDonogh School plays third-ranked Calvert Hall College in the other semifinal. The semifinal winners will meet Friday in the championship game at Towson University.
Bullis, Loyola Blakefield, St. Paul’s School, DeMatha Catholic and Mount St. Joseph round out this week’s Top 10. DeMatha Catholic plays No. 12 St. Mary’s Ryken for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) crown Monday evening at Georgetown University.
Ryken, the biggest mover in this week’s poll, defeated St. John’s College and Our Lady of Good Counsel as the No. 7 seed to reach the WCAC final.
1. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 16-1
Previous rank: 1
2. LANDON SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 18-1
Previous rank: 3
3. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE (Md.)
Record: 14-2
Previous rank: 2
4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-5
Previous rank: 4
5. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 13-4
Previous rank: 5
6. BULLIS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 15-4
Previous rank: 6
7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: 7
8. ST PAUL’S SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 8-8
Previous rank: 9
9. DEMATHA CATHOLIC (Md.)
Record: 14-4
Previous rank: 11
10. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH (Md.)
Record: 10-8
Previous rank: 8
11. GEORGETOWN PREP (Md.)
Record: 7-9
Previous rank: 10
12. ST. MARY’S RYKEN (Md.)
Record: 11-7
Previous rank: 20
13. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 11-6
Previous rank: 12
14. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 13-6
Previous rank: 13
15. GONZAGA COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 10-10
Previous rank: 14
16. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (Va.)
Record: 9-9
Previous rank: 15
17. GILMAN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 4-13
Previous rank: 16
18. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 6-10
Previous rank: 17
19. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (D.C.)
Record: 8-9
Previous rank: 18
20. THE HEIGHTS SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 12-7
Previous rank: 19
21. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 14-1
Previous rank: 22
22. SEVERN SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 5-11
Previous rank: 21
23. KENT ISLAND (Md.)
Record: 13-0
Previous rank: 23
24. URBANA (Md.)
Record: 13-2
Previous rank: 24
25. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 12-3
Previous rank: 25