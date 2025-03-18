Top 25 DMV Girls High School Lacrosse Rankings (3/18/2025)
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI’s DMV (D.C., Maryland and Virginia) girls lacrosse Top 25 rankings, and it's very familiar with the role.
McDonogh School, which has been a preeminent force nationally for two decades, has moved to the top spot after Archbishop Spalding defeated previously No. 1 and defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland champion St. Paul’s School.
Spalding moved to No. 2 followed by St. Paul’s School, Maryvale Prep and Our Lady of Good Counsel. Glenelg Country School moved four spots from No. 24 to 20th after winning its first two games. The entire Top 25 will be in action this week as public school competition starts in the DMV region.
1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 3-0
Previous rank: 2
2. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: 6
3. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL for Girls (Md.)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: 1
4. MARYVALE PREP (Md.)
Record: 2-1
Previous rank: 3
5. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL (Md.)
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: 4
6. STONE RIDGE SCHOOL OF THE SACRED HEART (Md.)
Record: 1-3
Previous rank: 5
7. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (D.C.)
Record: 1-2
Previous rank: 7
8. MANCHESTER VALLEY (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 8
9. SEVERNA PARK (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 9
10. POTOMAC SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: 10
11. GLENELG (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 11
12. YORKTOWN (Va.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 12
13. BROADNECK (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 13
14. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES SCHOOL (Va.)
Record: 1-0
Previous rank: 15
15. NOTRE DAME PREP (Md.)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: 16
16. ST. MARY’S (Md.)
Record: 1-1
Previous rank: 17
17. JOHN CARROLL SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 0-2
Previous rank: 14
18. BRYN MAWR SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 0-2
Previous rank: 18
19. MARRIOTTS RIDGE (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 19
20. GLENELG COUNTRY SCHOOL (Md.)
Record: 2-0
Previous rank: 24
21. CENTURY (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 21
22. BISHOP IRETON (Va.)
Record: 0-1
Previous rank: 22
23. DULANEY (Md.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 23
24. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (D.C.)
Record: 0-3
Previous rank: 20
25. JAMES W. ROBINSON (Va.)
Record: 0-0
Previous rank: 25