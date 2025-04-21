Vote: Who should be the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week? (4/21/2025)
Who was the Maryland high school baseball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jayson Cohen of Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Voting closes Sunday, April 27, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.
Will Adkinson, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The senior and Babson College commit continued his dominant performance on the diamond this season, as he recorded five hits with three doubles and a triple in B-CC's two games this past week. He went 3-for-4 with three doubles in the Barons' 11-3 loss to Jackson-Reed.
Spencer Gilcrest, Walter Johnson
Gilcrest was strong on the mound once again as he pitched a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts in WAlter Johnson's 4-0 win over Poly Varsity.
Beau Padgett, Lake Braddock
Padgett, a junior, also pitched a complete game shutout and struck out 12 batters in Lake Braddock's 6-0 victory over Churchill.
Charlie Hitzel, Liberty
Hitzel, a junior, finished with four RBIs on 2-for-2 hitting in Liberty's crushing 25-2 victory over Franklin.
Braxton Stocking, Bel Air
Stocking, a junior, recorded four RBIs, a home run, a double, and three runs scored on 2-for-2 batting in Bel Air's 22-1 win over Joppatowne.
Parker Box, South River
The junior also pitched a complete game shutout and struck out 11 batters in South River's 14-1 victory over Bowie.
Trevor Collins, Urbana
Collins, a sophomore, contributed to Urbana's 13-7 win over Leonardtown with four RBIs, a double, and a triple on 3-for-5 hitting. He also had an RBI in the Hawks' 13-2 victory over North Hagerstown.
Nate Berzonski, Decatur
Berzonski, a senior and Mount St. Mary's commit, went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs in Urbana's 16-4 victory over West Deptford. He was also solid on the mount with seven strikeouts in three innings in the Seahawks' 14-4 win over Easton.
Brycen Altland, John Carroll
Altland, a junior, went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in John Carroll's 10-3 victory over Loyola Blakefield.
Owen Hauser, Blair
Hauser, a junior, finished with 11 strikeouts in just four innings in Blair's 13-2 win over Seneca Valley.
