Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 105 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include St. John's at DeMatha and Flowers vs Potomac.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 89 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, starts at 1:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Spring Mills vs Martinsburg at 7:00 PM. The final game, Landon vs Episcopal, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Allegany vs. Northern
Annandale vs. Lewis
Battlefield vs. Osbourn Park
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Springbrook
Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs. Jefferson
Bladensburg vs. Oxon Hill
Blair vs. Seneca Valley
Blake vs. Paint Branch
Boonsboro vs. North Hagerstown
Boys' Latin vs. St. John's Catholic Prep
Briar Woods vs. Riverside
Brentsville District vs. Skyline
Broad Run vs. Woodgrove
Brunswick vs. Walkersville
Calvert vs. Patuxent
Camp Hill vs. James Buchanan
Caroline vs. Courtland
Catoctin vs. Middletown
Centennial vs. Northwood
Central vs. Luray
Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania
Chantilly vs. Oakton
Charles J. Colgan vs. Woodbridge
Churchill vs. Wootton
Clarke County vs. Strasburg
Clarksburg vs. Watkins Mill
Clear Spring vs. Southern Huntingdon County
Colonial Beach vs. Rappahannock
Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View
Culpeper County vs. James Monroe
DeMatha vs. St. John's
Douglass vs. Fairmont Heights
East Hardy vs. Pocahontas County
Edison vs. Justice
Einstein vs. Poolesville
Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Laurel
Episcopal vs. Landon
Expression Prep vs. Hancock
Fairfax vs. West Springfield
Falls Church vs. Hayfield
Fauquier vs. Kettle Run
Flowers vs. Potomac
Fort Hill vs. Smithsburg
Francis Scott Key vs. Westminster
Frankfort vs. Hoover
Frederick vs. Oakdale
Freedom vs. Potomac
Freedom vs. Potomac Falls
Gar-Field vs. Hylton
Gainesville vs. Osbourn
Governor Thomas Johnson vs. Linganore
Great Mills vs. Lackey
Gwynn Park vs. Friendly
Hampshire vs. Washington
Hancock vs. Expression Prep
Handley vs. Sherando
Hedgesville vs. Park View
Heritage vs. Tuscarora
Huntingtown vs. Northern
Independence vs. Patriot
Jefferson vs. Musselman
Kennedy vs. Wheaton
King George vs. Eastern View
Lackey vs. Great Mills
Lake Braddock vs. South County
Langley vs. McLean
Laurel vs. Eleanor Roosevelt
Liberty vs. Manassas Park
Liberty vs. South Hagerstown
Linganore vs. Governor Thomas Johnson
Louisa County vs. Orange County
Loudoun Valley vs. Rock Ridge
Madison vs. South Lakes
Marriotts Ridge vs. River Hill
Marshall vs. Wakefield
Martinsburg vs. Spring Mills
Massaponax vs. Brooke Point
Meridian vs. Warren County
Middletown vs. Catoctin
Mountain Ridge vs. Williamsport
Mountain View vs. Colonial Forge
Northwest vs. Quince Orchard
Northern vs. Allegany
Northern vs. Huntingtown
Oakdale vs. Frederick
Orange County vs. Louisa County
Osbourn Park vs. Battlefield
Page County vs. Madison County
Paint Branch vs. Blake
Patuxent vs. Calvert
Pendleton County vs. Stonewall Jackson
Poolesville vs. Einstein
Quince Orchard vs. Northwest
Rappahannock vs. Colonial Beach
Riverbend vs. Stafford
River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge
Robinson vs. Alexandria City
Rock Ridge vs. Loudoun Valley
Shady Spring vs. Berkeley Springs
Sherando vs. Handley
Skyline vs. Brentsville District
South County vs. Lake Braddock
South Hagerstown vs. Liberty
South Lakes vs. Madison
Spotsylvania vs. Chancellor
St. Charles vs. Stone
St. Stephen's & St. Agnes vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Stafford vs. Riverbend
Stone vs. St. Charles
Strasburg vs. Clarke County
Suitland vs. Wise
Tuscarora vs. Heritage
Tuscarora vs. Urbana
Wakefield vs. Marshall
Walkersville vs. Brunswick
Walter Johnson vs. Whitman
Warren County vs. Meridian
Watkins Mill vs. Clarksburg
West Potomac vs. Woodson
West Springfield vs. Fairfax
Westfield vs. Centreville
Westlake vs. North Point
Westminster vs. Francis Scott Key
Whitman vs. Walter Johnson
Williamsport vs. Mountain Ridge
Wise vs. Suitland
Woodbridge vs. Charles J. Colgan
Woodgrove vs. Broad Run
View all Washington DC metro games
