High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

CJ Vafiadis

Quince Orchard wideout
Quince Orchard wideout / Brandy Simms

There are 105 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include St. John's at DeMatha and Flowers vs Potomac.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 89 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, starts at 1:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Spring Mills vs Martinsburg at 7:00 PM. The final game, Landon vs Episcopal, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Allegany vs. Northern

Annandale vs. Lewis

Battlefield vs. Osbourn Park

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Springbrook

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs. Jefferson

Bladensburg vs. Oxon Hill

Blair vs. Seneca Valley

Blake vs. Paint Branch

Boonsboro vs. North Hagerstown

Boys' Latin vs. St. John's Catholic Prep

Briar Woods vs. Riverside

Brentsville District vs. Skyline

Broad Run vs. Woodgrove

Brunswick vs. Walkersville

Calvert vs. Patuxent

Camp Hill vs. James Buchanan

Caroline vs. Courtland

Catoctin vs. Middletown

Centennial vs. Northwood

Central vs. Luray

Chancellor vs. Spotsylvania

Chantilly vs. Oakton

Charles J. Colgan vs. Woodbridge

Churchill vs. Wootton

Clarke County vs. Strasburg

Clarksburg vs. Watkins Mill

Clear Spring vs. Southern Huntingdon County

Colonial Beach vs. Rappahannock

Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View

Culpeper County vs. James Monroe

DeMatha vs. St. John's

Douglass vs. Fairmont Heights

East Hardy vs. Pocahontas County

Edison vs. Justice

Einstein vs. Poolesville

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Laurel

Episcopal vs. Landon

Expression Prep vs. Hancock

Fairfax vs. West Springfield

Falls Church vs. Hayfield

Fauquier vs. Kettle Run

Flowers vs. Potomac

Fort Hill vs. Smithsburg

Francis Scott Key vs. Westminster

Frankfort vs. Hoover

Frederick vs. Oakdale

Freedom vs. Potomac

Freedom vs. Potomac Falls

Gar-Field vs. Hylton

Gainesville vs. Osbourn

Governor Thomas Johnson vs. Linganore

Great Mills vs. Lackey

Gwynn Park vs. Friendly

Hampshire vs. Washington

Hancock vs. Expression Prep

Handley vs. Sherando

Hedgesville vs. Park View

Heritage vs. Tuscarora

Huntingtown vs. Northern

Independence vs. Patriot

Jefferson vs. Musselman

Kennedy vs. Wheaton

King George vs. Eastern View

Lackey vs. Great Mills

Lake Braddock vs. South County

Langley vs. McLean

Laurel vs. Eleanor Roosevelt

Liberty vs. Manassas Park

Liberty vs. South Hagerstown

Linganore vs. Governor Thomas Johnson

Louisa County vs. Orange County

Loudoun Valley vs. Rock Ridge

Madison vs. South Lakes

Marriotts Ridge vs. River Hill

Marshall vs. Wakefield

Martinsburg vs. Spring Mills

Massaponax vs. Brooke Point

Meridian vs. Warren County

Middletown vs. Catoctin

Mountain Ridge vs. Williamsport

Mountain View vs. Colonial Forge

Northwest vs. Quince Orchard

Northern vs. Allegany

Northern vs. Huntingtown

Oakdale vs. Frederick

Orange County vs. Louisa County

Osbourn Park vs. Battlefield

Page County vs. Madison County

Paint Branch vs. Blake

Patuxent vs. Calvert

Pendleton County vs. Stonewall Jackson

Poolesville vs. Einstein

Quince Orchard vs. Northwest

Rappahannock vs. Colonial Beach

Riverbend vs. Stafford

River Hill vs. Marriotts Ridge

Robinson vs. Alexandria City

Rock Ridge vs. Loudoun Valley

Shady Spring vs. Berkeley Springs

Sherando vs. Handley

Skyline vs. Brentsville District

South County vs. Lake Braddock

South Hagerstown vs. Liberty

South Lakes vs. Madison

Spotsylvania vs. Chancellor

St. Charles vs. Stone

St. Stephen's & St. Agnes vs. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Stafford vs. Riverbend

Stone vs. St. Charles

Strasburg vs. Clarke County

Suitland vs. Wise

Tuscarora vs. Heritage

Tuscarora vs. Urbana

Wakefield vs. Marshall

Walkersville vs. Brunswick

Walter Johnson vs. Whitman

Warren County vs. Meridian

Watkins Mill vs. Clarksburg

West Potomac vs. Woodson

West Springfield vs. Fairfax

Westfield vs. Centreville

Westlake vs. North Point

Westminster vs. Francis Scott Key

Whitman vs. Walter Johnson

Williamsport vs. Mountain Ridge

Wise vs. Suitland

Woodbridge vs. Charles J. Colgan

Woodgrove vs. Broad Run

CJ Vafiadis
