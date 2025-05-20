Billerica High Football Unveils 2025 Schedule: See the Matchups!
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Billerica Memorial Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 9 games, including two notable contests against Masconomet and Westford to begin their season.
Among other teams on the Indians' schedule are Lawrence, North Andover, and Lowell on the road.
Below is the Indians 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 Billerica Memorial Indians schedule
Sep 12: vs Masconomet
Sep 19: vs Westford
Sep 26: at Lawrence
Oct 3: vs North Andover
Oct 10: at Tewskbury
Oct 17: at Lowell
Oct 24: vs Dracut
Oct 31: at Metheun
Nov 27: vs Chelmsford
