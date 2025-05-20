High School

Billerica High Football Unveils 2025 Schedule: See the Matchups!

Among the teams on the Indians schedule are Masconomet and Westford

Billerica senior captain Dominic Gird carries the ball for some yardage during the Division 3 round of 8 game against Hanover in Billerica, Nov. 12, 2021. The Indians defeated the Hawks, 15-14. Bill Football8 / Wicked Local Staff Photo/John Walker / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Bay State and High School On SI Massachusetts will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Billerica Memorial Indians announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Indians will play 9 games, including two notable contests against Masconomet and Westford to begin their season.

Among other teams on the Indians' schedule are Lawrence, North Andover, and Lowell on the road.

Below is the Indians 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 Billerica Memorial Indians schedule

Sep 12: vs Masconomet

Sep 19: vs Westford

Sep 26: at Lawrence

Oct 3: vs North Andover

Oct 10: at Tewskbury

Oct 17: at Lowell

Oct 24: vs Dracut

Oct 31: at Metheun

Nov 27: vs Chelmsford

