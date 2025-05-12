Billerica (Massachusetts) high school names Shawn Theriault new football coach
On Saturday, Billerica high school athletics made the decision to elect Shawn Theriault as the new head coach of the varsity football program. Theriault announced the decision on his X/Twitter later that day.
"Honored to be named the next head football coach at Billerica Memorial High School! One of the great football towns in all of MA. Can’t wait to start working with these exceptional student athletes," said Theriault in his post.
Theriault currently serves as the wrestling coach at Malden Catholic high school, and is a former football coach at Andover High School.
According to Maxpreps.com Billerica's football team landed a 6-5 record for the 2024 high school football season. They were 2-2 in conference play, and were ranked 6th in the state division rankings. These stats were under former head coach, Duane Sigsbury, who stepped down after the 2024 season following 11 seasons with the team.
Sigsbury totaled 76 wins and five league titles during his run with the Billerica football team.
An already talented roster capable of putting of 80+ like they did against Haverhill last season, is now gaining an experienced coach who is excited to take on this new challenge.