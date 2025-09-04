Boston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 88 games scheduled across the Boston metro area from September 4-6, including matchups between the top Massachusetts teams. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Massachusett's top teams as Central (Springfield) takes on St. John's Prep. Meanwhile, Westfield travels to take on the Milford Hawks at 6:00 PM.
Boston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Thursday, September 4, kicking off with West Boylston taking on Burncoat at 3:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Boylston (0-0) vs Burncoat (0-0) - 3:00 PM
Chelmsford (0-0) vs Haverhill (0-0) - 4:30 PM
Northeast Metro RVT (0-0) vs Pentucket Regional (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Cape Cod RVT (0-0) vs Tri-County RVT (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Lexington (0-0) vs Brookline (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Waltham (0-0) vs Belmont (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Greater Lowell Tech vs Lowell - Cancelled
Boston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 73 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by the Central Golden Eagles taking on the St. John's Prep Eagles at 6:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Swampscott (0-0) vs St. Mary's (0-0) - 4:30 PM
Randolph (0-0) vs Blue Hills RVT (0-0) - 5:00 PM
Bellingham (0-0) vs Woburn Memorial (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Chelsea (0-0) vs Ipswich (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Roxbury Prep Charter (0-0) vs Minuteman Regional (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Medford (0-0) vs Everett (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Minnechaug Regional (0-0) vs Barnstable (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Durfee (0-0) vs Falmouth (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Westfield (0-0) vs Milford (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Xaverian Brothers (0-0) vs Bishop Feehan (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Nashua South (0-0) vs Malden Catholic (0-0) - 6:00 PM
North Quincy (0-0) vs Cambridge Rindge & Latin (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Norwood (0-0) vs Stoughton (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Central (0-0) vs St. John's Prep (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Brockton (0-0) vs North Attleborough (0-0) - 6:00 PM
East Bridgewater (0-0) vs Carver (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (0-0) vs Sharon (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Framingham (0-0) vs Wellesley (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Weymouth (0-0) vs Braintree (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Newton North (0-0) vs Natick (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Shepherd Hill Regional (0-0) vs South (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Lynn Classical (0-0) vs North Attleborough (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Canton (0-0) vs Franklin (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Oliver Ames (0-0) vs Archbishop Williams (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Greater Lawrence Tech (0-0) vs Wakefield Memorial (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Boston Latin Academy (0-0) vs East Boston (0-0) - 6:00 PM
Arlington (0-0) vs Arlington Catholic (0-0) - 6:00 PM
West Bridgewater (0-0) vs Manchester Essex (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Amesbury (0-0) vs Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Triton Regional (0-0) vs Hamilton-Wenham Regional (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Tewksbury Memorial (0-0) vs Winthrop (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional (0-0) vs Mashpee (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Masconomet Regional (0-0) vs Newburyport (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Keefe Tech (0-0) vs Murdock (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Ashland (0-0) vs Grafton Memorial (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Medfield (0-0) vs Weston (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Middleborough (0-0) vs Apponequet Regional (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Somerville (0-0) vs Boston English (0-0) - 6:30 PM
Bishop Guertin (0-0) vs Pathfinder RVT (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (0-0) vs Nashoba Valley Tech (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Groton-Dunstable (0-0) vs Marlborough (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Marblehead (0-0) vs Lynn English (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Missisquoi Valley (0-0) vs Springfield (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Dover-Sherborn (0-0) vs Dracut (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Marshfield (0-0) vs Methuen (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Beverly (0-0) vs Gloucester (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Peabody Veterans Memorial (0-0) vs Melrose (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Abby Kelley Foster (0-0) vs Quaboag Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Danvers (0-0) vs Concord-Carlisle (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Monument Mountain (0-0) vs Mahar Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM
St. John's (0-0) vs Leominster (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Revere (0-0) vs Quincy (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Silver Lake Regional (0-0) vs Plymouth South (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (0-0) vs Tyngsborough (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Auburn (0-0) vs Hudson (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Duxbury (0-0) vs Abington (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Hopkinton (0-0) vs Chicopee Comp (0-0) - 7:00 PM
McCann Tech (0-0) vs Bay Path RVT (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Athol (0-0) vs Frontier Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Old Rochester Regional (0-0) vs Plymouth North (0-0) - 7:00 PM
West Springfield (0-0) vs Hingham (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Whittier RVT (0-0) vs Watertown (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Needham (0-0) vs Milton (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Walpole (0-0) vs King Philip Regional (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Whitman-Hanson Regional (0-0) vs Pembroke (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Holliston (0-0) vs Wayland (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Cohasset (0-0) vs Norwell (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Somerset Berkley Regional (0-0) vs Hanover (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Bridgewater-Raynham (0-0) vs Mansfield (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Wareham (0-0) vs Hull (0-0) - 7:00 PM
East Longmeadow (0-0) vs Foxborough (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Oakmont Regional (0-0) vs Norton (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Shawsheen Valley Tech vs Bedford - Cancelled
Boston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 8 games scheduled across the Boston metro area on Saturday, September 5, kicking off with Bourne taking on Upper Cape Cod RVT at 11:00 AM. You can follow every game on our Boston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bourne (0-0) vs Upper Cape Cod RVT (0-0) - 11:00 AM
Nantucket (0-0) vs Cardinal Spellman (0-0) - 12:00 PM
Central Catholic (0-0) vs Archbishop Stepinac (0-0) - 1:30 PM
Stoneham (0-0) vs Nauset Regional (0-0) - 2:00 PM
Lawrence (0-0) vs Lynn Classical (0-0) - 5:00 PM
Salem (0-0) vs KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (0-0) - 5:30 PM
Windsor (0-0) vs Bellows Falls Union (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Bellingham vs Blackstone-Millville - Cancelled
