CATS Academy 7-footer Leo Curtis commits to Nebraska
This past Wednesday, 7-foot-1 icelandic big man, Leo Curtis, announced his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball team via his Instagram.
Curtis played high school basketball at Cambridge Art,s Technology, and Science (CATS) Academy in Braintree Massachusetts. Recently, his teammate, Jaylen Harrell won Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, for the second year in a row.
This past year Curtis showed out for CATS, leading them to a 28-7 record, and a runner-up finish in the New England Preperatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) AA Tournament and were placed 5 in the national rankings.
Curtis's personal averages were 12.3 points per game, along with 10.1 rebounds per game, and 2.7 blocks per game.
Curtis was previously committed to Arizona State, but decommited shortly after, then made the announcement that he would be joining the Cornhuskers come this winter.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, former Chicago Bulls' lead man, will have a chance to coach one of the top prospects at center. Curtis has already drawn the 'Baby Porzingis' comparison because of his unique ability to stretch the floor as a 7-footer.
Curtis is the 13th best ranked center in his class, and joins one other 2025 Nebraska commit so far, Quinten Rhymes.
During his time in Iceland, he averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. He suited up for the Icelandic national team during the U20 European Championship as well.
Nebraska lands a great young center to cap off a busy few weeks, already claiming six playyers from the transfer portal.
