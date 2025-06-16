Final Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (6/15/2025)
The high school softball season has come to an end in Massachusetts. Remaining at the top spot to end the season is the undefeated top-ranked Taunton after they defeated Wachusett Regional, 10-4, for the MIAA's Division 1 state championship.
Besides the nationally-ranked Tigers, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball out of Massachusetts? Take a look at our last Top 10 as we give you our final set of Massachusetts high school softball rankings for 2025.
1. Taunton (25-0)
The Tigers have been every bit as impressive compared to any other team in the state, especially when it comes to giving up runs. Taunton owns this top spot after upending nationally-ranked La Salle Academy, 7-4, a few weeks ago. There's little argument that they shouldn't be at the top here as a nationally ranked club. Taunton completed a 5-peat when they defeated Wachusett Regional, 10-4, for the MIAA's Division 1 state championship. This Tigers' team proved it from start to finish and end on a 56-game winning streak.
2. Wachusett Regional (22-3)
We don't want to be too hard on the Mountaineers after their 10-4 defeat by the hands of top-ranked Taunton for the Division 1 state crown. Despite the loss, Wachusett Regional proved throughout the season they're just a step behind Taunton and they're deserving of a second-place finish in the rankings.
3. Silver Lake Regional (23-3)
Silver Lake Regional's first two losses of the season came against nationally-ranked La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) and state-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury. Silver Lake Regional went on a tear to end the season well into the Division 2 playoffs, capping the season with an impressive 4-0 victory over Bedford for the state championship.
4. Dighton Rehoboth (23-2)
Dighton Rehoboth had reeled off 17 straight victories since dropping a April 4th contest to top-ranked Taunton, 2-1, before losing to Case. The Falcons closed out the regular season with a 1-0 win over Bishop Feehan. Dighton Rehoboth repeated as Division 3 state champions after a convincing 7-0 win over Greater New Bedford.
5. Lincoln Sudbury (18-6)
Lincoln-Sudbury was able to get by King Philip Regional in the Division 1 playoffs, giving much hope that the Warriors could be a player when it came to the state championship. The Warriors saw their season end, however, at the hands of state finalist Wachusett Regional, 5-1, in the postseason.
6. King Philip Regional (20-4)
King Philip has only suffered the three losses this season and two of them being to the No. 1 ranked Taunton. Other than that they have been fantastic, and was a team that that was considered a serious contender for MIAA Division 1 championship all season long.
7. Case (23-5)
Taking a deeper dive into what the Cardinals did all throughout the 2025 campaign, and it's difficult to believe we had these guys outside of the Top 10. All Case did was roll through the Division 4 playoffs and capped it off with a thrilling 7-6 victory over Tyngsborough for the state championship.
8. Bishop Feehan (17-6)
Bishop Feehan lost six games this season and the heartbreaker was a 2-1 defeat by eventual Division 1 state champion Taunton. The Shamrocks nonetheless remained a viable contender in Division 1 all spring long.
9. Bedford (20-3)
When looking at the Buccaneers, this had been a very solid club out of Division 2 and they styood toe-to-toe with eventual state champion Silver Lake Regional in a 4-0 title loss.
10. Attleboro (16-5)
Claiming the final spot in our rankings is Attleboro, as they just played toe-to-toe with some of the state's top teams all of 2025. Attleboro capped the regular season with splitting tough games against Bishop Feehan and King Philip Regional. The Bombardiers' season ended with a 7-4 loss to No. 8 Bishop Feehan in a Division 1 postseason contest.
