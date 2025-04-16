Former Xaverian assistant football coach, NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck passes away
Former Xaverian assistant football coach, NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck passed away on Monday. Hasselbeck was surrounded by football from the moment he was born to the time he passed.
In his nine-year career in the NFL, Hasselbeck was fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl in 1983 with the Los Angeles Raiders. He also spent time playing with the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants. Besides his time spent playing professionally, Hasselbeck had multiple connections to football elsewhere.
His son and former NFL quarterback, Matt Hasselbeck posted this announcement on Twitter/X less than a day ago, announcing the tragic loss of his father.
"It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today. We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.
He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family.
He helped set our feet on solid ground. Married to and in love with our mom, Betsy, for 50 years, they built their house on the rock of Jesus Christ. Our dad’s prayer journals, in his meticulous handwriting and in a rainbow of pen colors, hold each of our names and needs. Many of you who have known our father, have been thoughtfully prayed for in the pages of his journals.
There is a 6’ 7” hole in our hearts. He will be so missed by so many. We are beyond grateful that he was our dad and look forward to Heaven and being all together again.
“Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.” - Matthew 7: 24-25."
Matt and his brother Tim who are both currently high school football head coaches, both took to their father for his expertise assistance. In 2022-2023, Don served as a volunteer quarterback for Xaverian Brothers football in Westwood, Massachusetts. His grandson, Henry, led the team to a MIAA state title that same year.
Following that he relocated to Nashville, Tennessee to help out his other son Tim at Ensworth High, according to the Colorado Buffaloes Athletic Hall of Fame.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App