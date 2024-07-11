Top returning Massachusetts high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Massachusetts high school football is set to start on the weekend of Sep. 5-7 and the Old Colony State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Old Colony State.
The following is a list of top returning Massachusetts quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth: Without question was one of the top production wise signal caller in the entire state. Barber completed 186-of-301 passes for 2,823 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Heading into the fall, Barber will be one of the state's top passers when it comes to yardage and finding the endzone.
Dom Papa, Andover: Papa was one of the best quarterbacks when it comes to taking care of the football, only throwing four interceptions this season. The junior completed 123-of-206 passes for 2,006 yards and 24 touchdowns. Efficiency was the name of the game for Papa, who completed over 50 percent of his passes last fall.
Tyler Adamo, Lynnfield: The Pioneers’ signal caller had a stellar 2023 campaign as Adamo completed 124-of-175 passes for 1,974 yards and 20 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Adamo only had 51 incomplete passes last fall, showing the level of accuracy the signal caller had.
Alexavier Figueroa, Gardner: Figueroa played very efficiently under center for the Wildcats as the quarterback completed 80-of-143 passes for 1,616 yards and 22 touchdowns to just a mere four interceptions.
Kellen Clarkson, Oxford: As a junior last season for Oxford, Clarkson had himself a strong campaign. The signal caller completed 113-of-204 passes for 1,847 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Michael Wildfire, Cohasset: The sophomore quarterback had a strong season, completing 141-of-224 passes for 2,193 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Osiris Lopez, Leominster: Lopez had been one of the top signal callers last season, regardless of class. The Blue Devils’ quarterback threw for 1,877 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023.
Owen Mordas, Bishop Feehan: One of the top sophomore quarterbacks when it comes to taking care of the football is Mordas. The Shamrocks starter had thrown for 1,294 yards, 13 touchdowns and a mere four interceptions.
Jareth Staine, Central: Staine was undoubtedly the state’s top freshman signal caller last season. Under center for Central, Staine completed 92-of-152 passes for 1,565 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jayden Campbell, Brockton: The freshman quarterback saw the most time of any in his class. Campbell completed 47-of-104 passes for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. Also rushed for 120 yards and scored six times.
