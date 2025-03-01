Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Round of 16: Second Round Matchups
The Massachusetts boys D1 high school basketball tournament is underway, and we now have our second-round matchups. Following an electric first round featuring upsets and elite gameplay, this next round is guaranteed to be just as exciting. Strap in as we look at a recap of the last round, as well as who will be facing off in the next couple of days.
#1 Franklin vs #16 North Andover
One-seeded Franklin will face off against Andover following both teams' wins in the first round. The Panthers took care of Shrewbury with ease in the first round, coming out with an 86-49 victory. North Andover faced off against New Bedford, who was seeded 17th, also grabbing a convincing win 75-54. The two will face off against each other on March 3rd, in Franklin, where the Scarlet Knights will look to shock the league and move on to the elite eight.
#8 Bridgewater-Raynham Regional vs #24 Boston Latin
Bridgewater-Raynham narrowly escaped against Metheun in the first round, surviving a fourth quarter of chaos. They came out with a 72-66 win that puts them up against Boston Latin, who had one of the biggest upsets in recent history against Winchester. The Wolfpack of Boston Latin was led by Yakub Fiin, who had 19 points, and the go-ahead layup eventually gave them the 53-51 victory. These two competitive teams will make for a great second-round matchup.
#4 Central Catholic vs #20 St. John's
Central Catholic beat Needham 58-34, holding the Rockets to their lowest scoring performance of the year. They will face off against St. John's in the second round, who upset thirteen-seed Brookline in the first round. The Raiders, who put together a great team every year, will give the Rockets a big challenge, which we presume they will not back down from.
#5 Lowell vs #21 Lincoln Sudbury Regional
Lowell took care of Taunton in the first round, while Lincoln Sudbury rounded out the first round upsets, defeating twelfth-seeded Arlington. Lowell was led by Collin Christiansen, who led the game with 22 points, while Julius Richardson had 19 points and 7 rebounds. Lincoln Sudbury handled Arlington in a close one, 54-49, led by Paul Conway with 19 points. The Warriors will have their hands full with Lowell in the second round but should put up a great fight.
#2 Attleboro vs #15 Catholic Memorial
Both teams won their previous game by less than 10 points, proving their ability to close games out. Attleboro topped Putnam Vocational 71-64, and Catholic Memorial narrowly escaped Bishop Veehan 74-71. Attleboro, one of the strongest teams in the tournament, will face off against the Knights, who are an elite offensive team.
#7 Springfield Central vs #10 Newton South
Springfield vs Newton South may be one of the most anticipated matchups of the second round, both teams advancing with ease. The Newton South Lions won their game with their defense but were led by Matteo Lee, who had 10 points. Springfield Central will gear up for their matchup and figure out how to crack the Lions' defense, hoping to advance to the next round.
#3 Newton North vs #14 Marshfield
Newton North is a team that always makes a name for themselves in the tournament due to their physicality and high-level talent. They defeated Cambridge 56-42 and now play Marshfield in the second round. The Rams of Marshfield crawled into the second round after holding off Xaverian 50-47. The two talented teams will face off on March 4th at 5 PM.
#6 Andover vs #11 Braintree
Andover took care of BC High in the first round, 67-56. The always-talented team will face the Wamps of Braintree in the second round. Braintree won convincingly against Lexington 79-65 and was led by Ethan Elie with 22 points as well as a great supporting cast. The Wamps will go against Fabrizio and his squad in Andover, where they will both battle for a chance at the elite eight.
The boys of Massachusetts continue to display their talent in this years tournament in hopes of being crowned state champions. Stay tuned for more updates for the tournament as we are in for more high-level hoops.