Massachusetts High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Massachusetts high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Massachusetts high school football computer rankings, as of October , 2025:
MIAA High School Football Division 8 Rankings
1. Lee (Lee, MA) (6-0)
2. Randolph (Randolph, MA) (5-0)
3. Prouty (Spencer, MA) (6-0)
4. Frontier Regional (South Deerfield, MA) (6-0)
5. Hoosac Valley (Cheshire, MA) (5-1)
6. West Boylston (West Boylston, MA) (5-1)
7. Nashoba Valley Tech (Westford, MA) (4-2)
8. Ware (Ware, MA) (4-2)
9. Cathedral (Boston, MA) (5-1)
10. Franklin County Tech (Turners Falls, MA) (4-2)
11. Bartlett (Webster, MA) (4-2)
12. Boston English (Boston, MA) (5-2)
13. Keefe Tech (Framingham, MA) (4-2)
14. Lynn Vo-Tech (Lynn, MA) (4-1)
15. North (Worcester, MA) (3-3)
16. Ayer Shirley (Ayer, MA) (3-3)
17. Upper Cape Cod RVT (Bourne, MA) (3-3)
18. Greenfield (Greenfield, MA) (2-4)
19. Minuteman Regional (Lexington, MA) (3-3)
20. Atlantis Charter (Fall River, MA) (4-3)
21. Tech Boston Academy (Dorchester, MA) (0-1)
22. Pathfinder RVT (Palmer, MA) (2-4)
23. Palmer (Palmer, MA) (2-4)
24. Wareham (Wareham, MA) (3-3)
25. Murdock (Winchendon, MA) (2-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 7 Rankings
1. Amesbury (Amesbury, MA) (6-0)
2. Tyngsborough (Tyngsborough, MA) (5-0)
3. West Bridgewater (West Bridgewater, MA) (5-1)
4. Uxbridge (Uxbridge, MA) (5-1)
5. Manchester Essex (Manchester, MA) (5-1)
6. Cohasset (Cohasset, MA) (5-2)
7. Bourne (Bourne, MA) (5-1)
8. Mashpee (Mashpee, MA) (4-1)
9. Sabis International (Springfield, MA) (4-2)
10. Leicester (Leicester, MA) (4-2)
11. St. Bernard's Central Catholic (Fitchburg, MA) (4-2)
12. Blackstone-Millville (Blackstone, MA) (4-2)
13. Lunenburg (Lunenburg, MA) (4-2)
14. Easthampton (Easthampton, MA) (4-2)
15. Oxford (Oxford, MA) (3-3)
16. Blue Hills RVT (Canton, MA) (3-3)
17. Narragansett Regional (Baldwinville, MA) (4-2)
18. Monument Mountain (Great Barrington, MA) (3-3)
19. Boston Latin (Boston, MA) (3-3)
20. Wahconah Regional (Dalton, MA) (2-4)
21. South Shore Vo-Tech (Hanover, MA) (3-3)
22. Burncoat (Worcester, MA) (2-4)
23. KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate (Lynn, MA) (2-4)
24. Carver (Carver, MA) (2-4)
25. Millis (Millis, MA) (2-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 6 Rankings
1. Northbridge (Whitinsville, MA) (5-1)
2. Tri-County RVT (Franklin, MA) (6-0)
3. Abington (Abington, MA) (5-1)
4. Nantucket (Nantucket, MA) (6-0)
5. Fairhaven (Fairhaven, MA) (6-1)
6. Stoneham (Stoneham, MA) (4-2)
7. Clinton (Clinton, MA) (4-2)
8. Millbury (Millbury, MA) (4-2)
9. Pentucket Regional (West Newbury, MA) (4-2)
10. South Hadley (South Hadley, MA) (4-2)
11. Nipmuc Regional (Upton, MA) (4-2)
12. East Bridgewater (East Bridgewater, MA) (5-2)
13. Sandwich (East Sandwich, MA) (4-2)
14. Triton Regional (Byfield, MA) (3-3)
15. Seekonk (Seekonk, MA) (3-2)
16. Rockland (Rockland, MA) (3-3)
17. Bishop Fenwick (Peabody, MA) (2-4)
18. Case (Swansea, MA) (2-4)
19. Littleton (Littleton, MA) (2-4)
20. Winthrop (Winthrop, MA) (1-5)
21. Maynard (Maynard, MA) (2-4)
22. Putnam Vo-Tech (Springfield, MA) (1-4)
23. Quabbin Regional (Barre, MA) (2-4)
24. Arlington Catholic (Arlington, MA) (1-5)
25. Smith Vo-Tech (Northampton, MA) (2-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 5 Rankings
1. Shawsheen Valley Tech (Billerica, MA) (6-0)
2. Archbishop Williams (Braintree, MA) (6-0)
3. Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA) (5-1)
4. Wilmington (Wilmington, MA) (5-1)
5. Hudson (Hudson, MA) (5-1)
6. North Reading (North Reading, MA) (5-1)
7. Norwell (Norwell, MA) (5-2)
8. Swampscott (Swampscott, MA) (4-2)
9. Weston (Weston, MA) (5-2)
10. Groton-Dunstable (Groton, MA) (4-2)
11. Bellingham (Bellingham, MA) (4-2)
12. St. Mary's (Lynn, MA) (3-3)
13. Northeast Metro RVT (Wakefield, MA) (4-2)
14. Salem (Salem, MA) (3-3)
15. Chicopee (Chicopee, MA) (3-3)
16. Medway (Medway, MA) (3-3)
17. Norton (Norton, MA) (3-4)
18. Belchertown (Belchertown, MA) (4-2)
19. Greater Lowell Tech (Tyngsborough, MA) (3-3)
20. Dighton-Rehoboth Regional (North Dighton, MA) (3-3)
21. Worcester Tech (Worcester, MA) (4-2)
22. Bishop Stang (North Dartmouth, MA) (2-4)
23. Old Rochester Regional (Mattapoisett, MA) (2-4)
24. Oakmont Regional (Ashburnham, MA) (2-4)
25. Blackstone Valley RVT (Upton, MA) (1-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 4 Rankings
1. Tewksbury Memorial (Tewksbury, MA) (6-0)
2. Medfield (Medfield, MA) (6-0)
3. Gloucester (Gloucester, MA) (6-1)
4. Auburn (Auburn, MA) (5-2)
5. Foxborough (Foxborough, MA) (5-1)
6. Scituate (Scituate, MA) (5-2)
7. Marlborough (Marlborough, MA) (5-1)
8. Hanover (Hanover, MA) (4-2)
9. Tantasqua Regional (Fiskdale, MA) (4-2)
10. Danvers (Danvers, MA) (4-2)
11. Amherst-Pelham Regional (Amherst, MA) (4-2)
12. Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech (Hathorne, MA) (3-3)
13. Diman RVT (Fall River, MA) (4-2)
14. Wakefield Memorial (Wakefield, MA) (3-3)
15. Bristol-Plymouth RVT (Taunton, MA) (4-2)
16. Middleborough (Middleborough, MA) (3-3)
17. Whittier RVT (Haverhill, MA) (4-2)
18. Holliston (Holliston, MA) (3-3)
19. Nashoba Regional (Bolton, MA) (3-3)
20. Pembroke (Pembroke, MA) (2-4)
21. Newburyport (Newburyport, MA) (1-5)
22. Watertown (Watertown, MA) (2-4)
23. Nauset Regional (North Eastham, MA) (1-5)
24. East Longmeadow (East Longmeadow, MA) (1-5)
25. Dedham (Dedham, MA) (1-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 3 Rankings
1. Burlington (Burlington, MA) (6-0)
2. Marblehead (Marblehead, MA) (6-0)
3. Masconomet Regional (Boxford, MA) (6-1)
4. Ashland (Ashland, MA) (5-1)
5. Mansfield (Mansfield, MA) (4-2)
6. Melrose (Melrose, MA) (4-2)
7. Canton (Canton, MA) (4-2)
8. Dartmouth (South Dartmouth, MA) (5-1)
9. Duxbury (Duxbury, MA) (3-3)
10. Bedford (Bedford, MA) (4-2)
11. Shepherd Hill Regional (Dudley, MA) (4-1)
12. Lynn English (Lynn, MA) (4-2)
13. Westfield (Westfield, MA) (3-3)
14. Malden Catholic (Malden, MA) (3-3)
15. Westwood (Westwood, MA) (3-3)
16. Minnechaug Regional (Wilbraham, MA) (3-3)
17. Agawam (Agawam, MA) (3-2)
18. Walpole (Walpole, MA) (2-4)
19. Longmeadow (Longmeadow, MA) (3-3)
20. Plymouth South (Plymouth, MA) (3-3)
21. Grafton Memorial (Grafton, MA) (3-3)
22. Norwood (Norwood, MA) (2-4)
23. West Springfield (West Springfield, MA) (2-5)
24. Malden (Malden, MA) (2-4)
25. Silver Lake Regional (Kingston, MA) (1-5)
MIAA High School Football Division 2 Rankings
1. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, MA) (6-0)
2. Barnstable (Hyannis, MA) (6-0)
3. Winchester (Winchester, MA) (6-0)
4. Chicopee Comp (Chicopee, MA) (7-0)
5. North Attleborough (North Attleborough, MA) (5-1)
6. Milton (Milton, MA) (6-1)
7. Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA) (5-1)
8. Marshfield (Marshfield, MA) (4-2)
9. Hingham (Hingham, MA) (5-1)
10. Bishop Feehan (Attleboro, MA) (5-1)
11. Milford (Milford, MA) (4-2)
12. Woburn Memorial (Woburn, MA) (4-2)
13. Bridgewater-Raynham (Bridgewater, MA) (4-2)
14. Quincy (Quincy, MA) (5-1)
15. North Quincy (North Quincy, MA) (4-2)
16. Beverly (Beverly, MA) (4-3)
17. Billerica Memorial (Billerica, MA) (3-3)
18. Plymouth North (Plymouth, MA) (4-2)
19. Somerville (Somerville, MA) (5-1)
20. Wellesley (Wellesley, MA) (3-3)
21. Chelmsford (North Chelmsford, MA) (2-4)
22. Reading Memorial (Reading, MA) (2-3)
23. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (Cambridge, MA) (3-3)
24. Westford Academy (Westford, MA) (2-4)
25. Doherty Memorial (Worcester, MA) (2-4)
MIAA High School Football Division 1 Rankings
1. St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA) (6-0)
2. Central (Springfield, MA) (5-1)
3. Methuen (Methuen, MA) (5-1)
4. Wachusett Regional (Holden, MA) (5-1)
5. Natick (Natick, MA) (5-1)
6. Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA) (4-2)
7. Andover (Andover, MA) (4-1)
8. Lowell (Lowell, MA) (5-1)
9. Lincoln-Sudbury (Sudbury, MA) (5-1)
10. Leominster (Leominster, MA) (4-2)
11. Weymouth (South Weymouth, MA) (5-1)
12. Central Catholic (Lawrence, MA) (3-3)
13. Framingham (Framingham, MA) (3-2)
14. Boston College High (Boston, MA) (2-3)
15. Franklin (Franklin, MA) (3-3)
16. St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-3)
17. Shrewsbury (Shrewsbury, MA) (3-3)
18. Acton-Boxborough (Acton, MA) (3-3)
19. Haverhill (Haverhill, MA) (3-3)
20. Taunton (Taunton, MA) (3-3)
21. Brockton (Brockton, MA) (1-5)
22. Attleboro (Attleboro, MA) (2-4)
23. Arlington (Arlington, MA) (3-3)
24. Braintree (Braintree, MA) (2-4)
25. Newton North (Newtonville, MA) (3-4)