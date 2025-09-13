Massachusetts High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Massachusetts high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend of action.
Massachusetts High School Football Schedule & Scores (MIAA) - September 12, 2025
Massachusetts high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025
Abby Kelley Foster 38, North 22
Abington 42, Apponequet Regional 16
Acton-Boxborough 22, Brookline 6
Algonquin Regional 30, Nashoba Regional 27
Amesbury 22, Triton Regional 6
Amherst-Pelham Regional 10, Smith Vo-Tech 0
Andover 31, Wellesley 23
Apponequet Regional 42, Abington 16
Arlington 12, Stoneham 6
Ashland 19, Bellingham 13
Assabet Valley RVT 27, Worcester Tech 8
Attleboro 27, Stoughton 13
Auburn 34, Norton 27
Auburn 35, Blackstone Valley RVT 0
Ayer Shirley 22, Littleton 8
Barnstable 33, Brockton 15
Bartlett 42, West Boylston 20
Bay Path RVT 22, Diman RVT 7
Bedford 21, Mansfield 35
Bedford 45, Newburyport 13
Belchertown 40, Quaboag Regional 0
Bellingham 19, Ashland 13
Belmont 41, Somerville 0
Billerica Memorial 38, Masconomet Regional 22
Bishop Feehan 24, Chelmsford 12
Bishop Fenwick 26, Marblehead 20
Blackstone-Millville 32, Millis 28
Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Auburn 0
Blue Hills RVT 42, Norwell 14
Boston College High 28, Central Catholic 8
Boston Latin Academy 20, Weston 6
Bourne 41, Burncoat 8
Braintree 39, Quincy 0
Bridgewater-Raynham 21, Plymouth South 14
Brockton 33, Barnstable 15
Brookline 22, Acton-Boxborough 6
Burncoat 41, Bourne 8
Burlington 14, Westborough 0
Cambridge Rindge & Latin 29, Saugus 6
Canton 48, Norwood 27
Cape Cod RVT 41, Monomoy 0
Cardinal Spellman 14, Dedham 0
Cathedral 52, Greater Lawrence Tech 30
Central 34, Milton 26
Central Catholic 8, Boston College High 28
Chelmsford 24, Bishop Feehan 12
Chelsea 14, Lowell Catholic 8
Chicopee 15, Greenfield 6
Chicopee Comp 43, Holyoke 8
Clinton 39, Northbridge 7
Danvers 21, Salem 14
Dartmouth 34, Middleborough 28
Dedham 14, Cardinal Spellman 0
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 21, Rockland 8
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 54, Medway 0
Diman RVT 7, Bay Path RVT 22
Doherty Memorial 26, Minnechaug Regional 24
Dracut 50, Medfield 21
Durfee 29, Taunton 7
Duxbury 27, Scituate 15
East Bridgewater 34, Norton 27
Easthampton 12, Ware 8
Everett 42, Lynn Classical 6
Fairhaven 42, Somerset Berkley Regional 29
Fitchburg 34, Groton-Dunstable 8
Foxborough 27, Walpole 21
Franklin 23, Wachusett Regional 14
Greater Lawrence Tech 52, Cathedral 30
Greater Lowell Tech 35, North Reading 7
Greater New Bedford RVT 8, Old Colony RVT 7
Greenfield 15, Chicopee 6
Groton-Dunstable 34, Fitchburg 8
Hanover 27, Hingham 21
Hingham 27, Hanover 21
Holliston 28, Lincoln-Sudbury 12
Holyoke 43, Chicopee Comp 8
Hopkinton 32, Wayland 28
Hudson 14, Shrewsbury 6
Hull 30, South Shore Vo-Tech 0
Ipswich 27, Watertown 0
King Philip Regional 21, North Attleborough 7
Lee 42, Monument Mountain 6
Leicester 40, Millbury 14
Leominster 44, Milford 26
Lincoln-Sudbury 28, Holliston 12
Littleton 22, Ayer Shirley 8
Lowell 24, Westford Academy 14
Lowell Catholic 14, Chelsea 8
Ludlow 55, Seekonk 12
Lunenburg 42, St. Bernard's Central Catholic 8
Lynn Classical 42, Everett 6
Lynn English 20, Swampscott 18
Lynn Vo-Tech 27, Malden 14
Lynnfield 41, Shawsheen Valley Tech 6
Malden 27, Lynn Vo-Tech 14
Mansfield 35, Bedford 21
Marblehead 26, Bishop Fenwick 20
Marlborough 27, Tantasqua Regional 7
Marshfield 48, St. John's Prep 8
Masconomet Regional 38, Billerica Memorial 22
Maynard 45, Uxbridge 0
Medfield 50, Dracut 21
Medway 54, Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 0
Melrose 36, Reading Memorial 12
Methuen 35, North Andover 14
Middleborough 34, Dartmouth 28
Milford 44, Leominster 26
Millis 32, Blackstone-Millville 28
Millbury 40, Leicester 14
Milton 34, Central 26
Minnechaug Regional 26, Doherty Memorial 24
Minuteman Regional 24, Southbridge 0
Monomoy 41, Cape Cod RVT 0
Monument Mountain 42, Lee 6
Narragansett Regional 39, Montachusett RVT 0
Nashoba Regional 30, Algonquin Regional 27
Nashoba Valley Tech 46, Sabis International 8
Natick 27, Needham 0
Needham 27, Natick 0
Newburyport 45, Bedford 13
Newton North 29, Waltham 0
North 38, Abby Kelley Foster 22
North Andover 35, Methuen 14
North Attleborough 21, King Philip Regional 7
North Quincy 20, Oliver Ames 15
North Reading 35, Greater Lowell Tech 7
Northampton 46, South Hadley 0
Northbridge 39, Clinton 7
Norton 34, East Bridgewater 27
Norton 34, Auburn 27
Norwell 42, Blue Hills RVT 14
Norwood 48, Canton 27
Old Colony RVT 8, Greater New Bedford RVT 7
Oliver Ames 20, North Quincy 15
Palmer 7, Pathfinder RVT 6
Pathfinder RVT 7, Palmer 6
Peabody Veterans Memorial 42, Winchester 7
Pembroke 35, Plymouth North 21
Pittsfield 24, Taconic 6
Plymouth North 35, Pembroke 21
Plymouth South 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 14
Quaboag Regional 40, Belchertown 0
Quincy 39, Braintree 0
Reading Memorial 36, Melrose 12
Rockland 21, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 8
Sabis International 46, Nashoba Valley Tech 8
Salem 21, Danvers 14
Sandwich 30, Upper Cape Cod RVT 12
Saugus 29, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 6
Scituate 27, Duxbury 15
Seekonk 55, Ludlow 12
Shawsheen Valley Tech 41, Lynnfield 6
Shrewsbury 14, Hudson 6
Smith Vo-Tech 10, Amherst-Pelham Regional 0
Somerset Berkley Regional 42, Fairhaven 29
Somerville 41, Belmont 0
South Hadley 46, Northampton 0
South Shore Vo-Tech 30, Hull 0
Southbridge 24, Minuteman Regional 0
St. Bernard's Central Catholic 42, Lunenburg 8
St. John's Prep 48, Marshfield 8
Stoneham 12, Arlington 6
Stoughton 27, Attleboro 13
Swampscott 20, Lynn English 18
Taconic 24, Pittsfield 6
Tantasqua Regional 27, Marlborough 7
Taunton 29, Durfee 7
Triton Regional 22, Amesbury 6
Upper Cape Cod RVT 30, Sandwich 12
Uxbridge 45, Maynard 0
Wachusett Regional 23, Franklin 14
Walpole 27, Foxborough 21
Waltham 29, Newton North 0
Ware 12, Easthampton 8
Watertown 27, Ipswich 0
Wayland 32, Hopkinton 28
Wellesley 31, Andover 23
West Boylston 42, Bartlett 20
West Bridgewater 34, Westwood 29
Westborough 14, Burlington 0
Westford Academy 24, Lowell 14
Weston 20, Boston Latin Academy 6
Westwood 34, West Bridgewater 29
Weymouth 20, Whitman-Hanson Regional 0
Whitman-Hanson Regional 20, Weymouth 0
Winchester 42, Peabody Veterans Memorial 7
Worcester Tech 27, Assabet Valley RVT 8