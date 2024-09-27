Massachusetts high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season continues Friday night (September 20) with several marquee matchups across the state, including a game between two in-state powerhouses No. 3 Xaverian Brothers vs. No. 5 Central. Xavierian Brothers hoping to continue their undefeated 3-0 season.
Meanwhile, No. 2 ranked King Phillip Regional looks to capitalize on its strong start with another win against Foxborough.
You can follow all of the MIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Massachusetts High School football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the Massachusetts high school football action on Friday night:
-- Robin Erickson