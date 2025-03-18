Newton North (Massachusetts) head boys basketball coach steps down after 24 years
456 wins and 24 years later, Newton North High School boys basketball will be without Paul Connolly at the team's reigns.
Fresh off a trip to the state championship, Connolly has provided much success for the Tigers in his tenure as the head coach, and the fans and athletes will miss him dearly.
He took over in 2000, and soon after rewarded the town with back-to-back state titles in 2005 and 2006, which would be their first two ever.
Since then, the Tigers have been unable to capture another but have always been renowned as one of the most successful high school programs not only in the state but in the country. The 2006 team that he constructed was ranked as the 18th-best team in the nation, not too bad for a small town in Massachusetts.
Connolly had plenty of coaching experience before his run with Newton North at both the high school and college level. He spent time with Norwood and Emerson before finally ending up at Newton North, where he knew he found his home.
So after the Tigers successful season of just falling short of that state championship, they will look to replace that huge hole at the head coaching position.
