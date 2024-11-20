Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football third round playoff games
The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.
The third round playoff games are on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23.
Massachusetts high school football third round predictions
DIVISION 1
State semifinals
(1) St. John's Prep vs. (4) Needham
6 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: St. John's Prep 24, Needham 18
(2) Boston College High vs. (3) Xaverian Brothers
1 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Boston College High 30, Xaverian Brothers 24
DIVISION 2
State semifinals
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (5) Wellesley
6 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Catholic Memorial 30, Wellesley 17
(2) King Philip Regional vs. (3) Marshfield
6 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: King Philip Regional 41, Marshfield 28
DIVISION 3
State semifinals
(1) Reading Memorial vs. (4) North Attleborough
7 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: North Attleborough 30, Reading Memorial 22
(3) Mansfield vs. (10) Walpole
6 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Mansfield 21, Walpole 19
DIVISION 4
State semifinals
(1) Duxbury vs. (5) Tewksbury Memorial
6 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Duxbury 21, Tewksbury Memorial 16
(2) Scituate vs. (3) Grafton
1 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Scituate 27, Grafton 20
DIVISION 5
State semifinals
(1) Shawsheen Valley vs. (4) Old Rochester Regional
6 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Shawsheen Valley 16, Old Rochester Regional 13
(2) Hanover vs. (3) Foxborough
6:30 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Foxborough 27, Hanover 24
DIVISION 6
State semifinals
(1) Hudson vs. (4) Norwell
7:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Hudson 24, Norwell 20
(3) Fairhaven vs. (7) Swampscott
4 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Fairhaven 26, Swampscott 21
DIVISION 7
State semifinals
(1) Uxbridge vs. (4) Northbridge
1 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Uxbridge 22, Northbridge 20
(2) Clinton vs. (3) Mashpee
4 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Clinton 35, Mashpee 28
DIVISION 8
State semifinals
(1) Randolph vs. (4) Nashoba Valley Tech
Noon Saturday
PREDICTION: Randolph 36, Nashoba Valley Tech 21
(2) West Boylston vs. (3) Carver
3 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: West Boylston 23, Carver 20
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi