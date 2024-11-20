High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Massachusetts high school football third round playoff games

High School on SI picks the winners of each MIAA third round playoff game

Andy Villamarzo

Catholic Memorial's Kise Flannery looks for an open receiver during an MIAA Division 2 Quarterfinal on Nov. 16, 2024.
Catholic Memorial's Kise Flannery looks for an open receiver during an MIAA Division 2 Quarterfinal on Nov. 16, 2024. / Cameron Merritt/Taunton Daily Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Massachusetts high school football season is on to the state championships, and High School on SI has chosen winners for every game.

The third round playoff games are on Friday and Saturday, November 22-23.

Massachusetts high school football third round predictions

DIVISION 1

State semifinals

(1) St. John's Prep vs. (4) Needham

6 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: St. John's Prep 24, Needham 18

(2) Boston College High vs. (3) Xaverian Brothers

1 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Boston College High 30, Xaverian Brothers 24

DIVISION 2

State semifinals

(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (5) Wellesley

6 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Catholic Memorial 30, Wellesley 17

(2) King Philip Regional vs. (3) Marshfield

6 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: King Philip Regional 41, Marshfield 28

DIVISION 3

State semifinals

(1) Reading Memorial vs. (4) North Attleborough

7 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: North Attleborough 30, Reading Memorial 22

(3) Mansfield vs. (10) Walpole

6 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Mansfield 21, Walpole 19

DIVISION 4

State semifinals

(1) Duxbury vs. (5) Tewksbury Memorial

6 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Duxbury 21, Tewksbury Memorial 16

(2) Scituate vs. (3) Grafton

1 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Scituate 27, Grafton 20

DIVISION 5

State semifinals

(1) Shawsheen Valley vs. (4) Old Rochester Regional

6 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Shawsheen Valley 16, Old Rochester Regional 13

(2) Hanover vs. (3) Foxborough

6:30 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Foxborough 27, Hanover 24

DIVISION 6

State semifinals

(1) Hudson vs. (4) Norwell

7:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Hudson 24, Norwell 20

(3) Fairhaven vs. (7) Swampscott

4 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Fairhaven 26, Swampscott 21

DIVISION 7

State semifinals

(1) Uxbridge vs. (4) Northbridge

1 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Uxbridge 22, Northbridge 20

(2) Clinton vs. (3) Mashpee

4 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Clinton 35, Mashpee 28

DIVISION 8

State semifinals

(1) Randolph vs. (4) Nashoba Valley Tech

Noon Saturday

PREDICTION: Randolph 36, Nashoba Valley Tech 21

(2) West Boylston vs. (3) Carver

3 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: West Boylston 23, Carver 20

Follow SBLive Rhode Island throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Massachusetts