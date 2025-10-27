Rivalry Game in Massachusetts Scrapped Over Lack of Players
A rivalry game in Massachusetts high school football that has been played inside Boston’s famed Fenway Park will not be contested this year.
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School announced they do not have enough players to take on unbeaten Nantucket High School in the annual Island Cup, that was scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 1.
The Vineyarders - yes, that is correct - are 2-4 on the year and will end the season that way, having lost four straight since a 33-28 victory over Cape Cod RVT back on September 26.
“Each week we have been trying to put it together,” Martha’s Vineyard Regional head football coach Tony Mottola told the Vineyard Gazette. “Their bodies are getting worn down. It kind of all came to a head and became a safety issues.
Martha's Vineyard Regional Roster has Been Cut in Half
The Vineyarders opened the season with over 30 players, but have lost seven to season-ending injuries and six more due to disciplinary reasons over the course of the schedule. Mottola noted they are down to between 15-and-18 healthy players at practice.
“I know the timing isn’t ideal because it’s the Island Cup,” Mottola said. “My job is to have the safety of the kids in the forefront. We obviously felt as a staff that this was the right decision.”
Rivalry Game Dates Back to 1953
A booster parade was also cancelled that had been planned for Sunda between the two towns.
Nantucket improves to 8-0 with the forfeit victory, as the Whalers recently downed Sandwich, 34-14.
The Island Cup dates back to 1953 between Martha’s Vineyard Regional and Nantucket, with the official title and trophy being introduced in 1978. The two teams met last year inside Fenway Park, as the Whalers picked up a 22-14 victory.