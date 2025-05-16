Top 10 Massachusetts high school baseball rankings (5/15/2025)
The high school baseball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the primes of their schedules and making up for all those cancelled games.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking. Some familiar faces breach the top, and not one team has been able to remain undefeated.
So now that we are more than halfway into the season lets take a look at 10 of the top high school baseball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
1. Plymouth North (12-1)
After climbing into the rankings for the first time last week, Plymouth North maintains the second spot. Their one loss this season is unfortunately against Xaverian, which will make it hard for them to be any higher than two for the remainder of the season.
2. Xaverian Brothers (14-2)
Xaverian claims the number one spot for the second week in a row. Their past games have been amazing performances against some great teams. They beat St. John’s Prep 1-0 and Boston College High School 2-0.
3. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (14-2)
After picking up two impressive wins last week, St. John’s jumped two spots in this week's new ranking. They beat a great Boston College High School team 11-1 they also beat Malden Catholic 15-0.
4. Taunton (14-3)
Taunton picked up three great wins this past week. They picked up wins against Oliver Ames, Franklin, and Sharon. They are always backed by great pitching and elite hitting.
5. King Philip (14-3)
The King Philip Warriors dropped their most recent game against Milford on Wednesday, bringing them to a 14-3 record and dropping two spots in this weeks rankings. Despite the loss they defeated them earlier in the season, so it shouldn’t be too big a worry.
6. Weymouth (10-5)
Weymouth had a great week this past week, and Andrew Daley set a school record with his 96th career hit. He also had a walk off double earlier in the week, bringing the Weymouth baseball team to a 10-5 record and 2 spots higher than the previous week.
7. Braintree (10-3)
Braintree played just the one game last week and shut out a team who cracked the top ten last week, Walpole. They have a combination of pitchers who can throw 80+ pitches and batter who can have mult-hit games at any point.
8. North Andover (10-5)
While it’s important to note their two losses last week, it’s also equally as important to know how close those games were. They also defeated their rival Andover in extra innings and displayed great hitting all week.
9. Wellesley (10-3)
Wellesley went 2-0 this past week, and have won five games in a row. They have defeated Newton North twice as well as some other great teams, and they jump two spots up in this week's rankings.
10. St. Mary’s (14-2)
St. Mary’s played just one game last week and unfortunately lost to Bishop Feehan. They have an amazing record so far this season, but suffered the one loss and fell six places this week.
