Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/19/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turned the page on 2024 to 2025.
As we head into February, the New England region heats up past the midway point and continue with the Pine Tree State as Franklin starts off as the No. 1 squad. Franklin defeated previously undefeated Attleboro this past weekend, cementing their place at the top.
We take a dive into the Massachusetts high school basketball rankings and present to you our fourth set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Franklin (11-0)
Seeing fluidity week in and week out in Massachusetts' boys basketball, we could see this changing at the top. To begin our rankings, however, the Panthers are No. 1 after an impressive undefeated start. Franklin remain unbeaten after a 66-56 win over Milford recently.
2. Lowell (9-0)
The argument could absolutely be had that the Red Raiders are the top team in all of the state. Lowell comes in second and is coming off a 72-60 victory over Methuen.
3. Central Catholic (9-2)
Only loss of the season came against Andover (see below). Yes, we did rank Central Catholic above Andover, but they also beat North Andover, a team the Golden Warriors ended up dropping a contest to. Only other lost came to Brewster Academy National, one of the best teams in the country.
4. St. Mary's (10-1)
Making their way to the fourth spot is the Spartans. St. Mary's lone loss this season came in a 47-40 defeat at the hands of Andover.
5. Clinton (9-0)
The Gaels have been one of the state's hottest teams and have remained so behind an undefeated start.
6. Malden Catholic (9-0)
After defeating Xaverian Brothers 65-61 a couple weeks ago, the Lancers entered our Top 10 rankings last week. Malden Catholic soundly defeated Boston College High last week, 75-57.
7. Newton North (9-1)
The Tigers have been impressive this season up to this point with an undefeated record. Newton North suffered its first loss of the season against Albany of California.
8. Attleboro (8-1)
The Bombardiers dropped their first game of the season over the weekend when they fell, 52-37, to top-ranked Franklin. Attleboro has tough games against Catholic Memorial and North Attleborough this week.
9. Norwell (9-0)
It's been a pretty dominating start to the season for the Clippers as they've beaten all nine opponents they've faced by double digits.
10. Masconomet Regional (8-0)
Masconomet Regional breaks into the rankings for the first time this season as they've won eight straight to begin their 2024-2025 campaign.
