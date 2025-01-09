Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings (1/9/2025)
High school basketball season is in full swing around the country and we're releasing our rankings throughout the East Coast as we turned the page on 2024 to 2025.
After the New Year, we head up to the New England region and continue with the Pine Tree State as Franklin starts off as the No. 1 squad. Franklin faces undefeated Attleboro on Friday night.
We take a dive into the Massachusetts high school basketball rankings and present to you our second set of top 10 teams, as we see it.
Top 10 Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Franklin (7-0)
Seeing fluidity week in and week out in Massachusetts' boys basketball, we could see this changing at the top. To begin our rankings, however, the Panthers are No. 1 after an impressive undefeated start.
2. Lowell (8-0)
The argument could absolutely be had that the Red Raiders are the top team in all of the state. Lowell comes in second and is coming off a 71-63 victory over Lawrence.
3. Central Catholic (8-1)
Only loss of the season came against Andover (see below). Yes, we did rank Central Catholic above Andover, but they also beat North Andover, a team the Golden Warriors ended up dropping a contest to.
4. Andover (8-1)
All was well for the Golden Warriors until they went up against North Andover and dropped a 51-47 decision, the first loss of the season. Despite the decision, Andover remains one of the state's best clubs.
5. Boston Latin (8-0)
Through seven games so far, Boston Latin has looked impressive against all comers. Only two games have been decided in the single digits. Rest have been blowout victories for the Wolfpack.
6. St. Mary's (8-1)
Making their way in at the eighth spot is the Spartans. St. Mary's lone loss this season came in a 47-40 defeat at the hands of Andover.
7. Clinton (7-0)
The Gaels rushed out to a torried 5-0 start to begin the season, before being upended by Littleton, 44-37 last week. Solid start nonetheless for Clinton.
8. Attleboro (6-0)
The Bombardiers break into our second set of rankings after a 57-52 victory over Mansfield in its most recent game. A big matchup against top-ranked Franklin looms Friday night.
9. North Andover (3-2)
Hard to not have this talented club in our initial set of rankings, as we look away from the two losses. One of Scarlet Knights' victories came against Andover.
10. Maiden Catholic (6-0)
After defeating Xaverian Brothers 65-61 on Wednesday night, the Lancers enter and take the final spot in our Top 10 rankings. Next two games are against St. John's and St. John's Prep.
